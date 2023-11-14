About Us

Project Goals and Funder

Our objective in equity-centered community engagement is to generate a widely shared understanding of the range and distribution of views on economic, social, and environmental topics related to decarbonization strategies in Kern County to improve and empower community engagement. The project uniquely fuses local knowledge and stakeholder expertise with two RAND research centers: the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and the Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition.

This project is funded by the ClimateWorks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to end the climate crisis by amplifying the power of philanthropy.

Although the ClimateWorks Foundation has an interest in the advancement of climate change mitigation solutions, and in particular carbon capture technologies, all work produced by our team and available on this website reflects our understanding of the best available, unbiased science. We invite you to read more about RAND’s commitment to integrity and high-quality standards for objective research and analysis.