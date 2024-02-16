About the Project
Our objective in equity-centered community engagement is to generate a widely shared understanding of the range and distribution of views on economic, social, and environmental topics related to decarbonization strategies in Kern County to improve and empower community engagement. The project uniquely fuses local knowledge and stakeholder expertise with two RAND research centers: the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and the Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition.
This project is funded by the ClimateWorks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to end the climate crisis by amplifying the power of philanthropy.
Although the ClimateWorks Foundation has an interest in the advancement of climate change mitigation solutions, and in particular carbon capture technologies, all work produced by our team and available on this website reflects our understanding of the best available, unbiased science. We invite you to read more about RAND’s commitment to integrity and high-quality standards for objective research and analysis.
Project Goals and Funder
Our Team
This project is brought to you by a team of researchers from the RAND Corporation. The RAND Corporation is a nonpartisan institution dedicated to improving policy and decision-making through research and analysis. Read more about our team members below.
Robert Lempert
Director, Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition, and Principal Researcher, RAND
Robert Lempert is director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition and a principal researcher at the RAND Corporation. He is a leading scientist on climate change, risk management, and decision making under conditions of deep uncertainty. Lempert has decades of experience working with communities on climate change issues around the world, ranging from addressing landslide risk in Sitka, Alaska, to analyzing the stability of the electricity sector in Eastern Africa. Lempert mixes visioning exercises and quantitative research methods to help communities imagine and move toward their definition of a clean, just future. He has held multiple top leadership roles as a climate scientist, including with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment, and California's Fourth Climate Assessment.
Alexandra Huttinger Ntazinda
Ph.D. Candidate, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Alexandra Huttinger Ntazinda (Allie) is an environmental and health policy researcher at the RAND and a Ph.D. candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School. For over 15 years, she has been working with and learning from communities, coalitions, and governments to improve health outcomes, support local economies, and reduce environmental risks. She has worked with research organizations and international nonprofits in North America, Africa, and Latin America.
Lynée Turek-Hankins
Summer Associate, RAND, and Ph.D. Candidate, University of Miami
Lynée Turek-Hankins is an environmental science and policy Ph.D. candidate at the University of Miami and a summer associate at the RAND Corporation. She researches how communities can better prepare for and understand complex risks in a changing climate, particularly with a focus on economic well being. Turek-Hankins's work combines engineering and data science with participatory research methods to advance community-defined priorities. Her past projects span the globe, ranging from tackling solutions for indoor heat exposure in Florida to mapping electrocution risk in Argentina.
Zara Fatima Abdurahaman
Ph.D. Candidate, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Zara Fatima Abdurahaman is a technology policy researcher at RAND and Ph.D. candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, energy, labor and workforce management, and energy. She has worked on projects involving racial equity policy, clean energy alternatives, climate change literacy, equitable energy transition, the impact of decarbonization, and emerging technology risk assessment.
Tim McDonald
Postdoctoral Fellow, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Tim McDonald is a post doctoral fellow at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and a visiting researcher at the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. His research focuses on approaches to designing and implementing policy strategy for reforming large systems, and applying the methods to socially important systems such as health, the economy, and the national defense.