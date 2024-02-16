Local Advisory Board
To advise the project we recruited a diverse group of community members who could speak to different dimensions of Kern County’s changing energy sector, such as protecting health and the local environment, new technologies, and community health and well-being. These local experts helped us select and screen the educational materials on this website, ensuring that high quality, scientifically rigorous, and relevant information is available.
As of January 2024, the local advisory board includes the following members:
- Brianda Castro, Central California Asthma Collaborative
- Arianne M. Chow-Garcia, Native American Advocate, Consultant, and "Bee Kind" owner
- Zav Dadabhoy, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)
- Eric Dhanens, Cornerstone Engineering
- Maggie Field, Clean Air Task Force
- Troy Hightower, THD International LLC
- Lora Larkin, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)
- Traco Matthews, Kern Health Systems
- Nyakundi Michieka, California State University, Bakersfield
- Linda Parker, Linda Parker Consulting, Inc.
- Emily Pope, Blue Engine
- Blair Pruett, Cal Microgrids
- Pritika Ram, Community Action Partnership of Kern
- Anthony Rathburn, California State University, Bakersfield
- Alissa Reed, Kern, Inyo & Mono Counties Building & Construction Trades Council
- Justin Salters, B3K Prosperity
- Sara Sullivan, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)
This group of community experts meets with project leaders, attends deliberative conversations, and provides input to the project. The advisory board generated the Resources for Informed and Equitable Engagement.