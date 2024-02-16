To advise the project we recruited a diverse group of community members who could speak to different dimensions of Kern County’s changing energy sector, such as protecting health and the local environment, new technologies, and community health and well-being. These local experts helped us select and screen the educational materials on this website, ensuring that high quality, scientifically rigorous, and relevant information is available.

As of January 2024, the local advisory board includes the following members:

Brianda Castro, Central California Asthma Collaborative

Arianne M. Chow-Garcia, Native American Advocate, Consultant, and "Bee Kind" owner

Zav Dadabhoy, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)

Eric Dhanens, Cornerstone Engineering

Maggie Field, Clean Air Task Force

Troy Hightower, THD International LLC

Lora Larkin, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)

Traco Matthews, Kern Health Systems

Nyakundi Michieka, California State University, Bakersfield

Linda Parker, Linda Parker Consulting, Inc.

Emily Pope, Blue Engine

Blair Pruett, Cal Microgrids

Pritika Ram, Community Action Partnership of Kern

Anthony Rathburn, California State University, Bakersfield

Alissa Reed, Kern, Inyo & Mono Counties Building & Construction Trades Council

Justin Salters, B3K Prosperity

Sara Sullivan, California Renewable Energy Laboratory (CREL)

This group of community experts meets with project leaders, attends deliberative conversations, and provides input to the project. The advisory board generated the Resources for Informed and Equitable Engagement.