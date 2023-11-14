Robert Lempert is director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition and a principal researcher at the RAND Corporation. He is a leading scientist on climate change, risk management, and decision making under conditions of deep uncertainty. Lempert has decades of experience working with communities on climate change issues around the world, ranging from addressing landslide risk in Sitka, Alaska, to analyzing the stability of the electricity sector in Eastern Africa. Lempert mixes visioning exercises and quantitative research methods to help communities imagine and move toward their definition of a clean, just future. He has held multiple top leadership roles as a climate scientist, including with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment, and California's Fourth Climate Assessment.

