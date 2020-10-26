Valuing the Resilience Benefits of Green Infrastructure in Pittsburgh

Image © 2019 DigitalGlobe

Urban stormwater management is a growing challenge in many cities across the United States. Continued population growth and urbanization, coupled with inadequate investment in old and undersized storm and wastewater infrastructure, have left many cities exposed to stormwater flooding, sewer overflows, and reduced water quality.

Climate change is expected to add to this challenge by increasing the intensity or volume of rainfall from storms. In addition, there is a growing acknowledgement that these vulnerabilities are also environmental justice and equity challenges, as stormwater flooding and other negative outcomes can disproportionately affect low-income or majority-minority neighborhoods.

In recent years, there has been a substantial push towards investing in green stormwater infrastructure or other innovations that could improve water quality and/or reduce flooding while also providing new green space or other community amenities. However, most cities lack the necessary tools or research capacity to rigorously evaluate or compare these new design approaches across multiple objectives or in different plausible future scenarios, such as wetter or drier futures.