OnePGH: Supporting Development of Pittsburgh's Resilience Strategy

Over the past three decades, Pittsburgh experienced economic hardship and population loss, losing 40 percent of its population between 1970 and 2006, following the collapse of the region's steel industry. Pittsburgh has rebounded from this economic and population shock in the past 10 years, building on its strengths as a hub of education, technology, and medicine.

However, the city still faces stresses associated with its industrial legacy, and must respond to 21st century forces of urbanization, globalization, and climate change. Persistent racial and socioeconomic inequities indicate that new opportunities are not equally shared, and fragmented governance and planning in the region constrain resources and inhibit efforts to try to address the city’s challenges.

As part of its work as a strategy partner for 100 Resilient Cities (100RC), RAND has been working with the city of Pittsburgh since 2015 to develop Pittsburgh’s first city-wide Resilience Strategy.

Pittsburgh’s Resilience Strategy, known as OnePGH, is a comprehensive strategy to address the current and future challenges that confront the city and its residents.

OnePGH builds on the city’s existing “p4” framework and a wealth of community assets to create a holistic, community-centered approach. It describes the specific ways in which different sectors will work collectively to make Pittsburgh a resilient city in terms of four key values: People, Place, Planet, and Performance.