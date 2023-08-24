Focus on Wellbeing
As cities and regions explore the factors that contribute to productivity, innovations, and resilience, the issue of civic wellbeing has become an important topic. Wellbeing goes beyond the concepts of happiness and wellness: It encompasses the skills and opportunities that individuals need to live a meaningful life.
A range of factors influence personal and subjective wellbeing, including the social, physical, and economic environment. Approaching quality of life in this way, there are many policy interventions that can contribute to or detract from community and individual wellbeing.
Why Does Wellbeing Matter?
Urban Environments
Improving wellbeing can attract or retain residents. The creation of more sustainable, "smart" urban environments can also contribute to wellbeing. View Publications »
Culture of Health
Improving the general health of the population can only be achieved through the lens of wellbeing. RAND is working with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) to advance a Culture of Health. View Publications »
Military and Veterans
Examining wellbeing can help target policies and resources where these will have the most impact on veterans and members of the military. Wellbeing also appears to be linked to resilience and the ability to cope with the stress of military duty. View Publications »
Workplace
A strong relationship exists between happiness and economically productive individuals. Focusing on wellbeing fosters stronger cohesion in the workplace and society. View Publications »
One City's Wellbeing Journey
Funded by an award from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the city of Santa Monica partnered with RAND to measure community wellbeing. The goal is to improve residents' wellbeing by incorporating the results of the Wellbeing Project into city governance.
Improving Wellbeing in Cambridge
A RAND Europe survey conducted for Cambridge Ahead found that making the region a better place to live requires a rounded approach. After reviewing the survey's findings, city leaders made changes that had real impact on the wellbeing of city residents.
