Focus on Wellbeing

As cities and regions explore the factors that contribute to productivity, innovations, and resilience, the issue of civic wellbeing has become an important topic. Wellbeing goes beyond the concepts of happiness and wellness: It encompasses the skills and opportunities that individuals need to live a meaningful life.

A range of factors influence personal and subjective wellbeing, including the social, physical, and economic environment. Approaching quality of life in this way, there are many policy interventions that can contribute to or detract from community and individual wellbeing.