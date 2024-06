In this report, we explore how Latin America and the Caribbean can improve socioeconomic and development outcomes while also reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns for fall 2023, regional climate trends, and the upcoming winter season.

We show that the global number of people exposed to tropical cyclones has increased, the age distribution of the exposed population has shifted from young to old, and exposed populations are relatively more disadvantaged than unexposed population.

This establishes cost targets that energy storage technologies must meet to maintain the economic competitiveness of renewable energy generation. Achieving cost parity between fossil fuels and renewable energy is likely unattainable by 2050.

The report describes the potential role of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in strategic competition, focused on China's CBDC project and how international governance of CBDCs and design choices of a U.S. CBDC might affect U.S. national power.

The effect of GC-CCP on alter CC prevention advocacy is enhanced by increased alter knowledge pertaining to CC prevention, causes, and treatment and suggests this may be key for diffusion of intervention effects on increased CC prevention advocacy throughout a social network.

This study aims to examine the prevalence and predictors of depressive symptoms among adult household members of patients with major depressive disorder in Neno District, Malawi.

This study examines the impact of gentrification on the perceptions of neighborhood satisfaction, social cohesion, and health of residents in two predominantly Black neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It is believed that investing in neighborhoods that have been historically oppressed through food retail, housing, and commercial development can enhance the health, nutrition, and overall perception of residents towards their neighborhood.

The Water Quality Board of the International Joint Commission analyzed environmental, economic, social, political, and technological trends to identify four scenarios that describe trajectories for the Great Lakes region over the next 30 years.

Elevated risk for SPD during the COVID-19 pandemic is related to multiple psychological and social pathways. Policies that target individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions should be high priorities in the response to the pandemic.

Borders and Values is a four-player board game that allows you to explore the challenges and complexity of immigration policy in the United States.

The RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness asked a panel of experts which policy and research gaps are limiting the impact of Los Angeles County’s (1) homeless outreach, (2) housing placement and retention, and (3) housing production systems.

This toolkit is designed to assess the effectiveness of incident management during and after real-life public health incidents and realistic exercises, which will help incident managers identify opportunities for improvement.

RAND, in partnership with Japan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Japan House Los Angeles, hosted a conference to enable scholars in the United States and Japan to share expertise in the realms of applied quantum technology.

This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns for winter 2023–2024, regional climate trends, and the upcoming spring season.

This report describes the San Joaquin Valley (SJV) Clean Energy Portfolio Toolkit to help SJV decisionmakers explore how the region might harness its resources to achieve broad prosperity by participating in California’s clean energy transition.

This paper presents a protocol for ongoing scoping reviews of WTC-related health research. Our review will support planning activities by Program policymakers and stakeholders as they work to achieve the Program's research goals.

This report describes the design and fielding of the 2023 National Survey of Health Attitudes on how people in the United States think about, value, and prioritize health and well-being and consider issues of health equity.

Food insecurity affects about one in ten Americans. This brief summarizes efforts to better understand the potential scope of food insecurity in Los Angeles County, particularly in the Westside Food Bank service area.

This digital tool presents data from RAND's Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) study. Since 2021, this project has collected primary data on the size of unsheltered populations in three Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Orienting global change science so that it informs national security issues will help us develop interventions that promote social stability and ecological well-being.

This paper presents a model to quantify the value provided by environmental sampling surveillance (ESS) systems in a new pandemic. ESS systems could yield thousands of dollars in net benefits per person.

