Veterans Don't Support Extremist Groups Any More Than the Public Does
Sep 11, 2023
How do we create a justice system that is fairer, more efficient, and more effective?
With broad cross-disciplinary expertise, the RAND Justice Policy Program addresses public safety and the performance of the civil and criminal justice system for federal and state agencies, local police departments, and the private sector.
The program addresses key policy issues in the criminal and civil justice systems: effective policing, extremism, access to justice, border security, corrections reform and recidivism, drug policy, the courts, and the role of corporate ethics and accountability.
Our work addresses key policy questions in criminal and civil justice systems
Established in 1979, the Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ) is the original justice policy center at RAND. ICJ is dedicated to making the civil justice system more efficient and equitable through objective, analytic research.Learn More »
In addition to ICJ, Justice Policy research is done across three centers and multiple research streams. Funding comes from public, private, and philanthropic sectors.
We are committed to not just being a leader in justice research, but in ensuring that our work has a positive impact on the world.