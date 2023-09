Center News

RAND Researcher Jonathan Welburn participated in Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore®, an educational symposium helping businesses and organizations tackle evolving cyber threats. The event on October 13, 2022, in Los Angeles was co-hosted by the Travelers Institute, RAND Corporation, and the California Asian Insurance & Financial Professional Association. Panelists and attendees discussed the current state of cyber threats, systemic cyber risk, and what companies, insurers, and governments can do to mitigate cyber risk.

In addition to Welburn, featured were Joan Woodward, Travelers Institute president and executive vice president of public policy at Travelers; Julie Clowes, director of the Los Angeles district office at the U.S. Small Business Administration; David Rosado, regional director for Region 9, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); Tim Francis, vice president and enterprise cyber lead at Travelers; Carolyn Purwin Ryan, partner at Mullen Coughlin; and Mario Garcia, cybersecurity advisor, Region 9, CISA.