RAND Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation Advisory Board
The Feinberg Center is guided by an Advisory Board that assists Center leadership in setting the research agenda and prioritizing research projects.
List updated April 2023
Kenneth R. Feinberg (Chair)
Founder and Managing Partner
The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC
Elizabeth J. Cabraser
Partner
Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP
Eldon E. Fallon
Judge
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana
Damon Hart
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Alvin K. Hellerstein
Judge
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
Jennifer M. Keough
Chief Executive Officer, President
JND Legal Administration
Michael A. Kramer
Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer
Ducera Partners
Dionna Litvin
Legal Director
Merck
Brian R. Martinotti
United States District Judge
United States District Court for the District of New Jersey
Stephen McManus
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Thomas H. Milch
Partner; Chair Emeritus
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Frank Nutter
President
Reinsurance Association of America
Scott S. Partridge
Partridge LLC
Ellen Relkin
Partner and Practice Group Chair
Weitz & Luxenberg
Christopher A. Seeger
Founding Partner
Seeger Weiss LLP
Albert Togut
Founder and Managing Partner
Togut, Segal & Segal LLP
Perry Weitz
Senior Partner
Weitz & Luxenberg