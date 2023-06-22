RAND Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation Advisory Board

The Feinberg Center is guided by an Advisory Board that assists Center leadership in setting the research agenda and prioritizing research projects.

List updated April 2023

Kenneth R. Feinberg (Chair) Founder and Managing Partner The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

Elizabeth J. Cabraser Partner Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP

Eldon E. Fallon Judge U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana

Damon Hart Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary Liberty Mutual Insurance

Alvin K. Hellerstein Judge U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Jennifer M. Keough Chief Executive Officer, President JND Legal Administration

Michael A. Kramer Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer Ducera Partners

Dionna Litvin Legal Director Merck

Brian R. Martinotti United States District Judge United States District Court for the District of New Jersey

Stephen McManus Senior Vice President and General Counsel State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Thomas H. Milch Partner; Chair Emeritus Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Frank Nutter President Reinsurance Association of America

Scott S. Partridge Partridge LLC

Ellen Relkin Partner and Practice Group Chair Weitz & Luxenberg

Christopher A. Seeger Founding Partner Seeger Weiss LLP

Albert Togut Founder and Managing Partner Togut, Segal & Segal LLP