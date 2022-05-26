Examines how markets for workers' compensation insurance would be affected if the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act were allowed to expire.

Recounts the proceedings of a conference to discuss recent RAND research on issues related to the potential reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, as well as the varying implications of TRIA's expiration, modification, and extension.

Explores the issue of how victim compensation funds (VCFs) impact a victim's likelihood to sue using the tort system. VCFs have become a feature of the policy landscape following high-profile tragedies.

This perspective examines key issues confronting the private sector in disaster recovery financing, the roles that private-sector entities have played, and where there has been successful integration or leadership of these organizations.

This report aims to help designers of victim compensation programs make decisions that balance fairness to victims, speed of compensation, and size of transaction costs. Key fairness considerations include the needs and deservingness of victims.

This report examines flood insurance cost in New York City and homeowners' ability to afford it. It develops and evaluates several different approaches for assisting households that have difficulty affording flood insurance.

This report reviews various alternatives to relying exclusively on traditional civil litigation to assign responsibility for the human causes of a catastrophe and to determine the types of losses that a designated responsible party must reimburse.

This study identifies the challenges faced by California residential insurance markets in areas with high wildfire risk. It also examines how climate change is expected to change wildfire risk and the potential implications for insurance markets.

This paper examines the different types of health care liens and trends in prevalence, as well as how liens have changed the landscape of claim resolution.

The authors explore cases in which potentially responsible parties offered early assistance to those affected by human-made disasters. They also examine the benefits and drawbacks of such assistance and describe options for encouraging this behavior.

Our results suggest that the savings associated with replacing subsidies with our proposed means-tested subsidy would be $183 million per year if all households in the study area hold NFIP policies, or a savings of approximately $3800 per policy.

This article describes the ways that an energy organization, the regional transmission operator PJM, is preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This article has implications for policy makers working to maintain infrastructure resilience to natural hazards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brief examines the health of the wildfire insurance market in two areas in northern and southern California and the projected wildfire risk in these areas through 2100.

The authors of this Perspective examine liability and compensation issues as they relate to the distribution and administration of future COVID-19 vaccines.

This article explains a surprising effect of tort liability in the market for prescription drugs: punitive damages shift liability from doctors to drug companies, but not when physician malpractice liability is limited."

The Medicare Secondary Payer Act of 1980 and its subsequent amendments led to a delay in the resolution of disputes involving auto accidents of about six months.

This article tests the legal realist theory of judicial behavior, which posits that judges' ideology impacts their legal decisions, but that the law constrains the judges' ability to exercise those preferences.

A RAND virtual event focused on (1) facilitating global distribution of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and (2) preventing liability and compensation concerns from affecting the vaccine supply chain and public uptake of the vaccine.

More than 2,000 plaintiffs have joined the largest civil trial in U.S. history: National Prescription Opiate Litigation (MDL 2804). In this virtual symposium, experts discuss the opioid litigation and its effects on the future of mass litigation.

This report evaluates and models proposals for an insurance-based program to provide businesses with resources to maintain payroll and benefits and cover ongoing operating expenses during a pandemic.

This report describes the Volkswagen "clean diesel" emission fraud litigation to illustrate the features of global mass litigation and the problems that arise in the resolution of these types of claims across transnational jurisdictions.

The authors examine how and why policymakers have extended workers' compensation benefits to employees who are required to work outside the home during the COVID-19 pandemic and pose questions to help policymakers meet future public health crises.

This Perspective presents a set of proposed disclosure rules that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could implement to help address software supply chain risks and improve security.

