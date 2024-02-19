Mass Litigation Research

Opioid Litigation: What's New, and What Does It Mean for Future Litigation?
Feb 9, 2021
More than 2,000 plaintiffs have joined the largest civil trial in U.S. history: National Prescription Opiate Litigation (MDL 2804). In this virtual symposium, experts discuss the opioid litigation and its effects on the future of mass litigation.
James M. Anderson, Anne Andrews, Sheila Birnbaum, Elizabeth J. Cabraser, Kenneth R. Feinberg, Rebecca Lee Haffajee, Eric Helland, Deborah R. Hensler, Rich Ives, Daniel B. Levin, Charlie Lifland, David Nachman, Robert Reville, Joseph F. Rice, William B. Rubenstein, Christopher A. Seeger