Difficulties involved with assessing and pricing terrorism risk are similar to those associated with assessing and pricing natural disaster risk.

This study simulates the expected losses from three modes of terrorist attacks and shows how the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA) would distribute the resulting losses.

Examines benefits going to those who were killed or seriously injured in the 9/11 attacks and benefits to individuals and businesses in New York City that suffered losses from the attack on the World Trade Center.

Examines the central issues in the debate over whether to extend, modify, or end the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act of 2002, which requires insurers to make terrorism coverage available to commercial policyholders

Providing a description of the evolving terrorist threat, this book's goal is to compare the underlying risk of attack to the architecture of financial protection that has been facilitated by the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA).

The pending expiration of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA) of 2002 is the impetus for this assessment of how TRIA redistributes terrorism losses, helping to inform policymakers on whether to extend, modify, or terminate it.

How does the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA) align with the evolving terrorism threat? Transnational and domestic terrorism trends reveal that TRIA does not provide adequate financial protection, particularly in the face of economically motivated...

This paper analyzes the normative role for civil liability in aligning terrorism precaution incentives, when the perpetrators of terrorism are unreachable by courts or regulators.

High take-up rates for terrorism insurance or other forms of compensation for terrorism losses can enhance economic resilience after an attack and encourage national cohesion and post-event solidarity.

Explores terrorist threats, vulnerabilities, and consequences, as well as the application of civil liability, in connection with terrorist attacks against targeting ferries, cruise ships, and container ships.

This briefing informs the debate over extending the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA). The results suggest that TRIA performs well on outcomes examined for conventional attacks but not for chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear ones.

This book examines the impact of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act on the market for terrorism insurance and analyzes program enhancements to improve the availability of insurance for nuclear, biological, chemical, and radiological attacks.

Examines how markets for workers' compensation insurance would be affected if the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act were allowed to expire.

The cover story discusses the rising wave of cybercrime and possible responses to it, while other features highlight research on medical innovation and U.S. security cooperation, plus public policy insights from Victor Hugo.

Recounts the proceedings of a conference to discuss recent RAND research on issues related to the potential reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, as well as the varying implications of TRIA's expiration, modification, and extension.

Explores the issue of how victim compensation funds (VCFs) impact a victim's likelihood to sue using the tort system. VCFs have become a feature of the policy landscape following high-profile tragedies.

This report aims to help designers of victim compensation programs make decisions that balance fairness to victims, speed of compensation, and size of transaction costs. Key fairness considerations include the needs and deservingness of victims.

This report reviews various alternatives to relying exclusively on traditional civil litigation to assign responsibility for the human causes of a catastrophe and to determine the types of losses that a designated responsible party must reimburse.

The authors explore cases in which potentially responsible parties offered early assistance to those affected by human-made disasters. They also examine the benefits and drawbacks of such assistance and describe options for encouraging this behavior.

A RAND virtual event focused on (1) facilitating global distribution of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and (2) preventing liability and compensation concerns from affecting the vaccine supply chain and public uptake of the vaccine.

This RAND Corporation virtual event explored how those who believe that they have been injured by COVID-19 vaccines in the United States can seek compensation and how the two federal compensation systems for people harmed by vaccines differ.

This report presents an examination of how cyber-related risks compare with other risks to defense-industrial supply chains and the implications of the differences in risks for directions in risk assessment and mitigation and for research.

