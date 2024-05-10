Feinberg Center Staff
Anita Chandra
Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Noreen Clancy
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND Pardee Graduate School; Associate Research Department Director, Global Research Talent Operations
Paul Heaton
Adjunct Economist
Eric Helland
Adjunct Economist
Tom LaTourrette
Senior Physical Scientist
Geoffrey McGovern
Director of Intellectual Property; Senior Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Benjamin M. Miller
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Quality Assurance Manager, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being Division
Jamie Morikawa
Associate Director, RAND Institute for Civil Justice; RAND Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation
Sasha Romanosky
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Bethany Saunders-Medina
Senior Policy Analyst
Jonathan W. Welburn
Senior Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Henry H. Willis
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School