RAND Institute for Civil Justice and RAND Feinberg Center Events

Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore
RAND researcher Jonathan Welburn participated in Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore®, an educational symposium helping businesses and organizations tackle evolving cyber threats. The event was co-hosted by the Travelers Institute, RAND Corporation, and the California Asian Insurance & Financial Professional Association. Panelists and attendees discussed the current state of cyber threats, systemic cyber risk, and what companies, insurers, and governments can do to mitigate cyber risk.
Oct 13, 2022