RAND Institute for Civil Justice and RAND Feinberg Center Events

Balancing the Needs of Requesting and Producing Parties: Getting E-Discovery Right Symposium

In December 2015, sweeping changes to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure’s discovery-related provisions went into effect with potentially broad implications for how litigants would operate in federal civil cases. Given the importance of these issues to litigation outcomes, and the effectiveness and efficiency of the civil justice system more broadly, the RAND Institute for Civil Justice will bring together leaders in the legal, judicial, academic, and policy communities for a symposium on this topic.