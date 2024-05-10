Institute for Civil Justice Staff
Philip Armour
Senior Economist and Director, Center for Disability Research; Professor of Policy Analysis and Director of Research, Analysis, & Design, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Noreen Clancy
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND Pardee Graduate School; Associate Research Department Director, Global Research Talent Operations
Lois M. Davis
Senior Policy Researcher
Christine Eibner
Paul O'Neill Alcoa Chair in Policy Analysis; Director, Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program; Director, RAND Compare; Senior Economist; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Susan M. Gates
Director, Office of Research Quality Assurance; Senior Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Chaitra M. Hardison
Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Paul Heaton
Adjunct Economist
Tom LaTourrette
Senior Physical Scientist
Robert J. Lempert
Director, Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition; Principal Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Geoffrey McGovern
Director of Intellectual Property; Senior Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Christopher Nelson
Senior Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Andrew M. Parker
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
M. Susan Ridgely
Adjunct Senior Health Policy Researcher; Codirector, RAND Center of Excellence on Health System Performance; Affiliate Faculty, Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Sasha Romanosky
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Bethany Saunders-Medina
Senior Policy Analyst