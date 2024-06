Trending Topic: Psychedelics

Psychedelic substances have long been touted as holding promise for treating severe and chronic forms of depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The past decade has seen another round of enthusiasm for this hope that has broadened to some other mental health conditions.

Psychedelics are also receiving more attention from decisionmakers, the media, and other members of the public because there is an emerging industry and a changing policy landscape in the United States.

