In this volume, experts offer policymakers with analysis and recommendations to support sustained, bipartisan reforms to move the criminal justice system toward a more humane and effective footing.

RAND researchers studied deputy subgroups within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) to learn about how subgroups are formed, why they exist, and whether subgroups have affected community perceptions and trust in LASD.

Under contract with Charlotte, North Carolina, the authors evaluated three of the six policing and public-safety recommendations in the city's SAFE Charlotte: Safety and Accountability for Everyone report. They describe their findings in this report.

In this report, researchers use data on speeding violations in Virginia to examine whether there are racial disparities in who benefits from the discretion of law enforcement and the courts to discount or downgrade misdemeanor violations.

This study measures public confidence in police and public support for policing practices. Findings reveal that participants expressed moderate levels of confidence in their local police, although confidence varied across racial groups.

Using a Bayesian statistical analytic framework, investigates whether the Baltimore Police Department's use of aerial surveillance could help detectives solve serious violent crimes.

In this report, RAND Corporation researchers summarize what is currently known about killings committed by police officers in the United States and recommend areas in which future research efforts could help inform policymaking and decisionmaking.

RAND researchers created this tool to advance efforts to prevent and reduce intentional, interpersonal firearm violence and public mass attacks in the United States.

In this report, RAND researchers present practical knowledge to inform law enforcement agencies about available broadband options and opportunities, governance issues, funding options, costs, and barriers to implementation.

Law enforcement communications staff are crucial to meeting public expectations for transparency and responsiveness to concerns, but little is known about their needs. Researchers held a workshop to identify priorities for improving the profession.

On behalf of the National Institute of Justice, RTI International and the RAND Corporation convened a panel of experts to discuss challenges and potential solutions to developing and using a national data collection of law enforcement–related deaths.

The authors describe how law enforcement deflection programs have been implemented at six U.S. sites and identify key program facilitators and barriers. The authors also conducted outcome analyses at two of the sites.

As cryptocurrency is increasingly used for both legitimate business transactions and illegal activities, law enforcement must adapt. In this report, researchers describe cryptocurrency-related research and development needs for law enforcement.

This report examines current and near-future uses of facial recognition by law enforcement and identifies the various concerns and related policy domains that could be used to guide public policy.

We find that school resource officers reduce some forms of violence, but do not prevent gun-related incidents. We also find that SROs intensify the use of suspension, expulsion, police referral, and arrest of students.

This study used data from a representative sample of PA residents to measure public perceptions of police. The authors examined racial differences in these perceptions and whether normative or instrumental assessments can explain these differences.

This guide provides background on the purpose for the development of the RAND Corporation’s community-police dialogue exercise, guidance for planning and implementing the dialogue, and materials to help carry out the dialogue effectively.

Drones are being used to deliver contraband—such as drugs, cell phones, and weapons—into correctional institutions. This report presents findings from a workshop to explore key needs that must be met to better address this drone threat.

This report presents case studies of jurisdictions that have established interoperability between 911 and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline—the national mental health emergency hotline—allowing the transfer of calls from 988 to 911 and vice versa.

This brief summarizes findings from jurisdictions that have established interoperability between 911 and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline—the national mental health emergency hotline—allowing the transfer of calls from 988 to 911 and vice versa.

A RAND research team identified more than 3,500 youth law enforcement experience programs and distilled lessons for law enforcement agencies that wish to develop such programs.

The authors of this report discuss methodological and data challenges for studying racial bias in police shootings in the United States and suggest future directions for research to address these issues.

