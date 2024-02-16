Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the RAND Correctional Education Project

What is the RAND Correctional Education Project?

The overall goal of the RAND Correctional Education Project is to improve correctional education and its delivery by providing objective, empirical evidence about the efficacy of different programs and their curricular components. To accomplish this goal, the project team is working closely with correctional education experts, administrators, educators, and academic researchers to assess the scientific evidence about the effectiveness of correctional education and to understand how correctional education is being provided across the United States and the unique challenges involved in doing so. Additionally, this project will highlight how correctional education programs are adapting in response to changing budgetary constraints and emerging trends that may influence how correctional education is provided in the future.

What is RAND?

RAND is a non-partisan, private nonprofit research institution established in 1948 to conduct independent, objective research and analysis to advance public policy. The RAND Correctional Education Project is being conducted within the Justice Policy Program of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being, one of several business divisions within RAND. The research portfolio encompasses research and analysis on a broad range of policy areas, including homeland security. For more information about RAND, visit www.rand.org.

Who is funding this project?

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice. RAND is performing this work under a cooperative agreement with the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

We will be regularly updating this website with information about the study. If you'd like to be notified of updates, please: subscribe here.