Prisoner Recidivism and Reentry

The United States has the highest number of incarcerated individuals in the world. The transition from incarceration to community life has significant implications for public safety and the communities where the formerly incarcerated will live.

To understand how these individuals can successfully reintegrate into society and lead productive lives, RAND researchers investigate methods for preventing recidivism—the tendency to repeat undesirable behavior—and how to support reentry through correctional education, supporting incarcerated parents and their children, and connecting people with job opportunities.

This work takes place under RAND Education and Labor and RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.

