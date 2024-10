Losing Your "License to Drink": The Radical South Dakota Approach to Heavy Drinkers Who Threaten Public Safety

In 2005, the state of South Dakota introduced an innovative approach to reduce problem drinking. Known as the 24/7 Sobriety Project. The program requires individuals arrested for or convicted of alcohol-involved offenses to submit to breathalyzer tests twice per day or wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet at all times.

Beau Kilmer, Keith Humphreys