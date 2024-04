The interviews included 24 former extremists and 12 family members or friends. Of the 36 total cases, 24 were white supremacists and eight were Islamic extremists.

This work is among the first studies to incorporate the experiences of extremists and their families to describe pathways in and out of extremism related to multiple different ideologies and groups. It provides insights into the potential risk factors for radicalization—such as financial instability, mental health challenges, and feeling isolated and lonely in their schools or communities—and how some were able to leave.

Many former extremists exited a group after experiencing disillusionment or burnout. They also described punitive or heavy-handed interventions by authorities as leading to increased extremism. In most cases, radicalization was aided by a mixture of happenstance and intentional interventions involving exposure to diversity and unexpected kindness from members of (formerly) hated groups.