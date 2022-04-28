Mass Migration

Every year, millions of people leave their homelands to start their lives somewhere else. Some seek to find a promising new job, strengthen family ties, or engage in new cultural opportunities. Some are seeking relief from crushing poverty or a lack of economic prospects. Others are fleeing war or persecution. Still others are escaping the effects of a long-term drought, a devastating hurricane, or some other kind of climate change–related disaster.
Although individuals’ reasons for wanting to resettle vary, steadily rising numbers of migrants over the past two decades suggest that migration management is becoming one of the most pressing issues of this century. And there are no signs that this trend is slowing. Thus, many host and home communities and countries are urgently revisiting or developing new migration policies.
RAND has worked closely with national and international agencies, particularly in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, to assess how host- and home-country governments, donor nations, and multilateral agencies can manage policies associated with today’s vast migrant flows.
RAND’s interdisciplinary work tackles three areas that represent some of the biggest migration policy issues over the next decade: migration resulting from conflict, migration resulting from climate change or natural hazards, and management of migration across the United States southern border.
Migration Resulting from Conflict
There are more people displaced by conflict and political upheaval today than at any point since World War II, and the global system for managing such flows is in crisis. RAND’s work in this area focuses on such issues as refugee education, economic opportunity, security, and displacement in urban environments.
-
Shelly Culbertson, Louay Constant
This report reviews education of Syrian refugee children in the three neighboring countries with the largest population of refugees -- Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan -- and analyzes four areas: access, management, society, and quality.
-
Krishna B. Kumar, Shelly Culbertson, Louay Constant, Shanthi Nataraj, Fatih Unlu, Kathryn E. Bouskill, Joy S. Moini, Katherine Costello, Gursel Rafig oglu Aliyev, Fadia Afashe
This report examines the labor markets in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon for Syrian migrants fleeing the civil war. Each country has its specific challenges, and recommendations are tailored to each to improve the socioeconomic environment for all.
-
Barbara Sude, David Stebbins, Sarah Weilant
The exodus from Syria raises questions about whether refugee concentrations will become incubators for violent extremist groups. This Perspective examines how past situations were managed and the factors most likely to contribute to radicalization.
-
Shelly Culbertson, James Dimarogonas, Katherine Costello, Serafina Lanna
This report analyzes uses of technology by displaced people and the organizations seeking to support them. It offers recommendations for more strategically using and developing technology in humanitarian settings.
Migration Resulting from Climate Change or Natural Hazards
Climate and geography play an enormous role in where people choose to live. As the earth’s average surface temperature has risen since the early 20th century, RAND has worked to better understand the impact that migration resulting from climate change or natural hazards has on all populations and on national security, as well as how to increase resilience in environmentally vulnerable locations.
-
Saskia R. Vos, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Sofia Puente-Duran, Christopher P. Salas-Wright, Maria C. Duque, Ivonne Calderón Herrera, Mildred M. Maldonado-Molina, Melissa N. Castillo, Tae Kyoung Lee, Maria Fernanda Garcia, et al.
We synthesize relevant theories and models of disaster, migration, and family resilience to create a framework to organize the complex processes that occur within families as a result of migration and that affect the mental health of children.
-
Quentin Wodon, Nicholas E. Burger, Audra K. Grant, Andrea Liverani
Climate change is a major source of concern in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This chapter is based in large part on new data collected in 2011 in Algeria, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Morocco, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the Republic of Yemen.
-
David G. Groves, Christopher Sharon, Debra Knopman
The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Planning Tool provided technical analysis for Louisiana's Comprehensive Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast. This document is a technical description of the tool and associated analyses.
-
Abbie Tingstad
Testimony presented before the House Homeland Security Committee, Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security on September 19, 2019.
Management of Migration Across the United States Southern Border
Few issues today are as polarizing as United States immigration policy. RAND’s work seeks to help policymakers measure, understand, and forecast migration populations; understand environmental, political, and security drivers of migration; develop and evaluate approaches to deterring and detecting unlawful migrant groups; and formulate and manage assistance programs for legal migrants.
-
Elina Treyger, Michael W. Robbins, Joseph C. Chang, Stephanie Tanverakul
This report offers insights into effects of surveillance technology on border outcomes. The underlying research demonstrated the promise and limits of quasi-experimental statistical methods for evaluating the impact of border-enforcement measures.
-
Victoria A. Greenfield, Blas Nunez-Neto, Ian Mitch, Joseph C. Chang, Etienne Rosas
The authors examine the structure, operations, and financing of actors that engage in human smuggling along routes from Central America to the United States and develop a preliminary estimate of revenues associated with human smuggling.
-
Daniel M. Gerstein, Anthony Atler, Aaron C. Davenport, Beth Grill, Amanda Kadlec, William Young
This Perspective builds on global best practices and lessons learned from other established border management solutions and proposes opportunities to strengthen security while improving the flow of travelers and goods.
-
Lynn A. Karoly, Francisco Perez-Arce
This report uses a cost-benefit framework to classify potential impacts, by stakeholder, of specific state-level immigration policies; assembles empirical evidence of expected impacts; and assesses the rigor of cost-benefit analysis of the policies.
-
Researchers from RAND and RAND Europe have been working on a way to better track migrant numbers, country by country and state by state, in almost real time. They do it by tapping into one of the largest information-gathering operations on the planet, Facebook.
-
Despite the large and growing population displaced by extreme weather, there is no common definition of a “climate migrant.” Once we get a clearer sense of just who is a climate migrant, policy efforts should begin focusing on the full fabric of life in our communities, creating systems that will help migrants become a part of that fabric in safe and dignified ways.
Jay Balagna, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg , et al.
-
The challenges climate migrants face are not limited to basic needs, such as housing and employment; displacement may also create trauma. It's imperative that policymakers take mental health into account when devising climate change policies.
Aaron Clark-Ginsberg , Saskia R. Vos, et al.
-
Over the past decade, an average of 21.5 million people annually have been forced to move due to the impacts of extreme weather. Building an understanding of the intersection between climate change, migration, and security is crucial and should take into account that many who face the most direct impacts of climate change are already among the most vulnerable.
Jeannette Gaudry Haynie, Jay Balagna, et al.
-
The pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities many disaster-affected households face. As lawmakers debate a second relief package, they could reconsider how the emergency management framework responds to the effects of simultaneous hazards on individual-assistance and community-recovery programs.
Carlos Martín, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg
-
Nearly 71 million people globally are displaced by conflict and persecution. There have been some real advances in technology to help them, but innovations have often been fragmented, without a larger vision. A more strategic approach to technology could better serve their needs.
-
The influx of refugees escaping the war in Syria has placed an enormous economic burden on the countries that host them. Despite the challenges, host countries have an opportunity to capitalize on the presence of refugees to grow their own economies for the mutual benefit of all.
Fadia Afashe, Louay Constant
-
It's not clear if Hadrian's Wall was necessary to prevent Scottish fighters from invading the Roman Empire. Neither is it clear how effective Trump's wall would be at repelling undocumented immigration and smugglers. Hadrian's Wall may have been of symbolic value to those on both sides of it. Trump's could be, too.
Brian Michael Jenkins
Big Questions for the Future
The increasing number of migrants around the world is posing some of the most-urgent challenges and opportunities for communities, regions, multilateral organizations, and nations. RAND is continuing to assess and find answers to these and other challenges. Below we raise many of the questions that likely will guide migration-related research over the next decade.
Demographic Trends
How can population movements be better measured, explained, and forecast in the United States and globally? Where will global conflict and climate migrants go? How can we improve measures, estimates, and forecasts of cross-border migration flows into the United States in the near and medium terms?
Contributing Factors for Migration
What are the climate, security, and economic factors that prompt mass migration? What environmental changes prompt migration, including sudden shocks (such as hurricanes, flooding, and heatwaves) and slow-moving stressors (such as persistent drought and sea level-rise)? Which populations may be triggered to migrate? How can new methods and tools help analysts and policymakers understand key factors for migration into the United States, such as home-country economics, climate, and violence?
Meeting the Needs of Migrants, Their Host Communities, and the Communities Staying Behind
How can immediate emergency and humanitarian assistance be improved and coordinated with longer-term needs and planning? How can conditions in both refugee camps and urban host communities be improved? How can access to education, jobs, and health care be improved for both migrants and host communities? How can regions meet the needs of those who stay behind? What happens to local economies as people migrate away?
Security Implications
What are the characteristics of destabilizing migration risks around the world? What are the different security implications of climate stresses and climate shocks? How might these affect U.S. foreign military bases and international relations? What are the potential political reactions to migration in regions where migrants leave and where they relocate?
Law and Public Safety
How can the rule of law be maintained during mass migration? How can new migrants have access to justice, security, and legal protections?
Labor Markets and Local Economies
What happens to local economies as people migrate away? What are the economic implications of new migrants entering a labor force?
Resilience
Where do people go, what is their health and well-being, and how are they received in host communities?
Border and Immigration Policy
What are the impacts of U.S. immigration enforcement policy choices on migration flows and on undocumented migrant populations? How do U.S. efforts to aid economic development, social stability, and the rule of law in migrant-sending countries affect migration from those countries? How are resources allocated across the many links in the immigration enforcement and processing chain, and can the allocation be improved? How do immigration enforcement policies affect the economic, social, and physical well-being of immigrant communities in the United States?