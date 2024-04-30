Enhancing the resilience of Gulf Coast communities in the face of public health, environmental, economic, and social challenges
A Louisiana resident receives ice from an Oklahoma National Guardsman at a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021
Photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke/Oklahoma National Guard
The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC) brings together researchers, community leaders, and policymakers to develop innovative solutions to the complex problems facing the region, including climate change, disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers investigated age differences in well-being among adults residing in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Older age was associated with fewer depression and PTSD symptoms, and this association was stronger for those who experienced hurricane-related adversities.
The Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill is the only declared Spill of National Significance in US history, and it significantly impacted the health of people and communities in the Gulf of Mexico region. These impacts amplified adverse effects of prior disasters and may compound those of future traumas.
Researchers first surveyed residents of 56 coastal counties and parishes in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida in 2016 to learn about their health, exposure to the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, and community support network.