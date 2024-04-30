Enhancing the resilience of Gulf Coast communities in the face of public health, environmental, economic, and social challenges

The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC) brings together researchers, community leaders, and policymakers to develop innovative solutions to the complex problems facing the region, including climate change, disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRGC fields the Survey of Trauma, Resilience, and Opportunity among Neighborhoods in the Gulf (STRONG), a longitudinal survey that explores the health and well-being of Gulf Coast residents as they navigate challenges facing the region. If you are a participant and have questions about the research project, please email resilientgulf@rand.org.

Through research and education and training efforts, CRGC seeks to build stronger, more resilient communities that can adapt to changing conditions and thrive in the face of adversity.

Consortium Leads Lynsay Ayer Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist

Vanessa Parks Associate Sociologist

