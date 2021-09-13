Research and Commentaries

Usable, practical reports and commentaries to support the resilience of U.S. Gulf Coast communities
Publications
Researchers at RAND and partner organizations have published numerous reports and journal articles with support from the consortium.
We investigated age differences in well-being among U.S. Gulf Coast-residing adults. Older age was associated with fewer depression and PTSD symptoms, and this association was stronger for those who experienced hurricane-related adversities.
This film tells the story of how two organizations are supporting local communities in understanding, withstanding, and overcoming the multiple stressors brought on by the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill is the only declared Spill of National Significance in U.S. history, and it significantly impacted the health of people and communities in the Gulf of Mexico region.
Understanding public media channel preferences can inform preparedness plans, response strategies, and long-term recovery.
The goal of this study is to assess the relationships between different forms of social capital (community engagement, trust, and social support) on different behavioral health indicators (depression, anxiety, and alcohol misuse).
We study the interrelationships between health, residential segregation, and disaster-related material losses (income loss, job loss, economic/property damages) due to the worst ever man-made disaster of its kind, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
In this report, the authors explore how communities, government officials, nongovernmental organizations, businesses, and scientists can build community resilience to large oil spills.
In this article, we provide a rationale for moving research and practice towards an adaptive systems framework, drawing on the cascading challenges that Gulf of Mexico coastal communities have endured since the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill disaster.
This study contributes to the growing body of knowledge on mental health in the aftermath of disasters by examining depressive symptoms among residents of the U.S. Gulf Coast region six years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
This study examined the nature and predictors of worry about ongoing impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DH) oil spill reported by Gulf of Mexico coastal residents.
This study employs multilevel analysis to examine the impact of religious context on alcohol misuse among individuals impacted by the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
The present study examined the relationships hazard perceptions had with institutional trust and future storm worry following Hurricane Harvey.
Examines the effects of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on landings, revenues, and effort in the commercial blue crab fishery.
The aim of this study was to assess the long-term mental and behavioral health outcomes of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill of residents in the Gulf Coast and to identify populations that may be particularly vulnerable to future disasters.
This article discusses results from a 2016 survey of Gulf Coast residents to explore potential vulnerabilities and resilience-building capacities in the region.
This report describes the measures in the Survey of Trauma, Resilience, and Opportunity Among Neighborhoods in the Gulf (STRONG), which assesses the health and well-being of Gulf Coast residents five years after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The study emphasizes the importance of measuring and considering not only the index event in disaster-related mental health work, but also other potentially traumatic exposures.
This report describes the development of the Resilience Dividend Valuation Model, a complementary framework designed to help communities estimate the resilience dividend from resilience projects or investment.
Reports results from an ex-post analysis of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill using publicly available, routinely collected data on landings, revenues, and fishing effort for select fish species in the Gulf.
Research by Partner Organizations
Estilla S. Lightfoot, Amy E. Lesen, Regardt J. Ferreira. 2020. "Gender and resilience in Gulf Coast communities: Risk and protective factors following a technological disaster" International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, Volume 50. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijdrr.2020.101716
Jessica L. Liddell, Leia Y. Saltzman, Regardt J. Ferreira, Amy E. Lesen. 2020. "Cumulative disaster exposure, gender and the protective action decision model" Progress in Disaster Science, Volume 5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pdisas.2019.100042
Lesen, Amy E., Chloe Tucker, M. G. Olson, and Regardt J. Ferreira. 2019. "‘Come Back at Us’: Reflections on Researcher-Community Partnerships during a Post-Oil Spill Gulf Coast Resilience Study" Social Sciences 8, no. 1: 8. https://doi.org/10.3390/socsci8010008
Patel, Megha M., Leia Y. Saltzman, Regardt J. Ferreira, and Amy E. Lesen. 2018. "Resilience: Examining the Impacts of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill on the Gulf Coast Vietnamese American Community" Social Sciences 7, no. 10: 203. https://doi.org/10.3390/socsci7100203
Building back better means focusing on recovery that not only restores damage from a disaster but also reduces future risk. To meet that goal today, we need to look at the ways our disaster preparedness and response systems actually create risk themselves, by reinforcing things like wealth inequality, systemic discrimination, or access to crucial services.
Jay Balagna, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg
Psychologists and biologists have known for years that prolonged stress is toxic to the human body. A better understanding of how stress builds in communities—and the burden it puts on them—can lead to more effective policies to address it.
For Gulf Coast residents, dealing with the impact of the Deepwater Horizon disaster is challenging enough. With the Taylor Energy spill, they may face an even more daunting recovery, one that could take decades. Acknowledging the extent and complexity of recovery is the first step toward supporting coastal communities to build their resilience in the face of overlapping disasters.
Melissa L. Finucane
Investing in resilience in an informed and systematic way can help a wide range of high-risk communities be better prepared for any future disasters.
Melissa L. Finucane
Hurricane Katrina left a path of destruction, death, and suffering in its wake. Its recovery, halting and incomplete as it has been, has taught us valuable lessons about resiliency.
Alonzo L. Plough, Anita Chandra
This weekend marks 10 years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast. As the region struggled to cope and rebuild after the storm, RAND experts worked on solutions to the region's long-term challenges.