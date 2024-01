Journal Article

We show that the global number of people exposed to tropical cyclones has increased, the age distribution of the exposed population has shifted from young to old, and exposed populations are relatively more disadvantaged than unexposed population.

Renzhi Jing, Sam Heft-Neal, Daniel R. Chavas, Max Griswold, Zetianyu Wang, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Debarati Guha-Sapir, Eran Bendavid, Zachary Wagner