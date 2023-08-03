RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy Staff Advisory Committee

The RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy's five-member Staff Advisory Committee comprises research staff from across RAND with background and skills in equity and policy analysis.

The committee is principally focused on RAND’s methods and analytic work and undertakes activities such as:

Convene monthly to discuss critical analytic questions that RAND should tackle in the context of racial equity and related equity policy.

Review papers in RAND’s Methods in Racial Equity Policy series.

Partner with the center director and RAND Social and Economic Well-Being to explore directions for future RAND work.

Committee Members