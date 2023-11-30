RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy Steering Committee
List updated December 2023
Committee Chair
Giovanna Brasfield
CEO and Principal Consultant, Brasfield & Associates
Dr. Giovanna Brasfield, commonly known as "Dr. G," presently serves as the CEO and Principal Consultant at Brasfield & Associates focusing on leadership, diversity, and inclusion. Most recently, Dr. G served as the Vice President of Project Diversity and Inclusion for Flatiron Construction's Southwest Division as well as the lnclusivity Manager for LINXS Joint Venture team delivering one of the region's key infrastructure projects on the Los Angeles World Airport's Automated People Mover (APM) project. Dr. Brasfield has been named the 2021 LA County Impact Maker by Stratiscope, 2020 Mujer del Ano by the Regional Hispanic Institute as part of the Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, identified by Autodesk's construction industry bloggers as one of the 2020's and also the 2019's "Top 50 Construction Influencers" across the United States, by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a finalist for the Rising Star Award, and by Diversity Professional Magazine as a "Game Changer".
Antwon Ali
Vice President, Story by J.P. Morgan
Antwon Ali is currently a vice president of Story, J.P. Morgan's digital real estate division. Before his role at the firm, he founded a proptech startup to address the affordable housing crisis and prevent mass displacement. Ali holds a master’s degree in real estate development with a graduate certificate in blockchain technology. He has over a decade of experience in real estate asset and portfolio management, managing over one billion dollars in commercial real estate assets.
Chai Feldblum
Civil Rights Advocate; Vice Chair, AbilityOne Commission
Chai Feldblum is a long-time civil rights advocate and scholar. As Legislative Counsel to the ACLU AIDS Project in the late 1980s, Chai played a leading role in drafting and negotiating the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. She later played the same role on the ADA Amendments Act of 2008. Chai also led the drafting and negotiating of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, a bill to prohibit discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. As a law professor at Georgetown Law, Chai created a Federal Legislation Clinic where she and her students helped non-profit organizations advance their legislative social justice goals. The Clinic's clients included various disability organizations and Catholic Charities USA. Chai also founded and directed Workplace Flexibility 2010, an effort designed to bring employers and employees together on policy approaches to advance workplace flexibility. Chai served as a Commissioner of the Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) from 2010 to 2019 where she played a significant role in establishing the rights of LGBTQ employees under existing sex discrimination laws, enhancing the employment of people with disabilities, protecting the rights of pregnant workers, and leading a proactive effort to prevent harassment in the workplace. From 2019 to 2021, Chai was a Partner and Director of Workplace Culture Consulting at Morgan Lewis, where she helped employers create safe, respectful, diverse and inclusive workplaces. She continues to consult with Morgan Lewis on selected projects. In 2021, Chai became a freelance civil rights advocate. She assists with legislative and regulatory work regarding civil rights, particularly for LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities and women. She also serves as Vice Chair of the AbilityOne Commission, a federal agency devoted to the employment of people with significant disabilities. Chai attended Barnard College and Harvard Law School and clerked for Judge Frank M. Coffin on the First Circuit Court of Appeals and for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun.
Judy Friedman
Founder and Principal, Audacious Philanthropy
Judy Friedman is the founder and principal of Audacious Philanthropy, advising philanthropists, foundations, and nonprofits on achieving the greatest environmental, social, and financial value from their philanthropic resources. Prior to founding Audacious Philanthropy, Friedman served for 15 years as vice president, business and legal affairs of Saban Capital Group. Friedman serves as EVP and general counsel of PhilmCo Media, general counsel of the Impact Guild, board member and vice president of Safe Place for Youth, as well as on the advisory boards of American Impact Capital, the Center for High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania, and Partners for Change, supporting the work of Heifer International. Friedman holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School, a B.A. in American civilization and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania, a concentration in legal studies from the Wharton School, as well as an executive certification in social impact strategy from SP2.
Andrea Martin Inokon
Co-founder and COO, Cadence Cash; founder and CEO, The 1972 Project
Andrea Martin Inokon is a C-suite executive, advisor, lawyer, and founder with over 20 years experience paving the way for women and minorities in the financial services and technology industries. She is a recognized expert in the investment management, financial technology and venture capital space and a visionary leader in the movement to achieve workplace equity for women and minorities.
As a co-founder and chief operating officer of Cadence Cash, a fintech platform focused on providing funding to underrepresented founders, as well as the founder and chief executive officer of The 1972 Project, a nonprofit organization focused on gender and racial equality in the workforce, Inokon is a magnetic leader who infuses creative, inclusive solutions into traditional industries and workplaces. With a B.A. from Duke University and a Juris Doctorate from New York University of Law, Andrea spent nearly 20 years as a lawyer, including serving as senior vice president, senior counsel at Pacific Investment Company (PIMCO) for a decade.
Michael King
Founder and Managing Director, iPullRank
The founder and managing director of iPullRank, Michael King has an extensive background in software, web development, and a proclivity for creative solutions. Previously, King was the marketing director for iAcquire were he led growth initiatives and the transition from link buiding into content marketing initiatives including market research, content strategy, social strategy, and on-page SEO. Prior to that he led the SEO campaigns of LG, Citi, Sanofi Pasteur, Cartier, and General Mills as the SEO lead at Publicis Modem. Publicis Modem was his second agency within the umbrella as he was member of the SEO team at Razorfish contributing to many wins for Ralph Lauren, Hawaiian Airlines, ABC, ADT, State Farm, and a number of Johnson & Johnson and Genetech brands. King has simultaneously made the transition to sought-after speaker delivering memorable talks at many conferences internationally and domestically from Australia to Israel and all stops in between.
Gina C. Torino
Interim Dean, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Associate Professor, SUNY Empire State College
Dr. Gina C. Torino received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Columbia University in 2009 and is currently an associate professor at SUNY Empire State College. She has published widely in topics such as cultural competency development, microaggressions, White racial identify development, and teaching strategies that promote cultural self-awareness. Dr. Torino is a licensed psychologist in the state of New York. During her career as a psychologist, in both clinical and higher education settings, she has helped individuals to develop both culturally and personally. Dr. Torino and her team provide specialized diversity consultation servies to corporate and non-profit organizations.
Mary Van Haneghan
Executive Director, Williams Syndrome Association (WSA)
Dr. Mary Van Haneghan has dedicated her life’s work to closing the equity gap for chronically underrepresented disability groups by creating transformative opportunities for access and inclusion. She has served as a nonprofit executive for over a decade, working closely and collaboratively with boards, constituents, and stakeholders to set strategic direction, achieve financial stability, and increase impact.
She is currently serving as the Executive Director for the Williams Syndrome Association (WSA) which is the most comprehensive resource in the United States for people and families living with Williams syndrome as well as for doctors, researchers, and educators. Prior to serving in this position, she was the Chief Executive Officer for chapters of The Arc which is the country’s largest organization advocating for the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and as a leader at Western New York’s largest nonprofit health and human service agency creating systemic change across the state.
Her academic research has focused on individuals who experience I/DD and ranges from historical institutional models to the benefits of post-secondary education. In addition, she also serves on the National Partnership for Pediatric to Adult Care Transition (NPPACT) Steering Committee, the Think College's National Coordinating Center Project Advisory Committee (NCC PAC), the National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities at the University of Delaware, the University of Pennsylvania Armellino Center of Excellence for Williams Syndrome Advisory Board and the Williams Syndrome National Research & Clinical Consortium.
Lourdes G. Zuniga
Executive Director & Founder, Financial Health Pathways (FHP)
Born and raised in Peru, Lourdes G. Zuniga is a journalist and philanthropist who has worked for the most prestigious media outlets in Lima. She became deeply involved in helping victims of terrorism and violence in Peru, mostly women and children. In 2021 Zuniga moved to the United States where she continued her leadership journey and actively opens financial health opportunities for people seeking a path to financial freedom.
Zuniga is an influential leader, storyteller, innovator, convener, and strategist. Her leadership and success distinguish her at a national level. Selected as a Presidential Leadership Scholar (Class of 2022), she also received recognition from The American Express Leadership Academy as a social impact leader who champions social justice through economic empowerment. The Austin Business Journal named Zuniga as one of the most influential women in Central Texas and as a 2021 Profile in Power because of her contributions in the social impact industry. Most recently, she joined the Faculty for the Texas Justice Court Training Center. In this role, she reaches more than 800 Texas judges to raise awareness about how growing debt in the criminal justice system, funded by offenders, affects poverty.
Zuniga drives innovative solutions to systemic issues preventing people from exiting poverty. Her intersectional work in philanthropy, politics, legislation, community advocacy, and education boosts initiatives related to equity, health, and economic development. Her passion for policy was clear when she joined the Inaugural Class of the Lyndon B. Johnson Women’s Campaign School, a bipartisan program that prepares women to enter the political arena and run for office. Zuniga serves on the Board of Directors of the Workforce Solutions Capital Area (WFS). Her remarkable story as an immigrant who came to the United States with nothing shapes her leadership brand and is the reason she volunteers to mentor young women, particularly young Latinas. She was the first Latina recognized with the Austin Area Urban League Founders Award, Austin Business Journal Best CEO Finalist, and several other accolades. Zuniga recently joined the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as a member of the UNICEF Austin Task Force where she will continue her global work as a humanitarian advocating for children.
Advisory Board
As of March 2023, the advisory board for the center has been incorporated in the RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board. We thank members for their critical contributions during the first phase of the center.