RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy Steering Committee

Executive Director, Williams Syndrome Association (WSA)

Dr. Mary Van Haneghan has dedicated her life’s work to closing the equity gap for chronically underrepresented disability groups by creating transformative opportunities for access and inclusion. She has served as a nonprofit executive for over a decade, working closely and collaboratively with boards, constituents, and stakeholders to set strategic direction, achieve financial stability, and increase impact.

She is currently serving as the Executive Director for the Williams Syndrome Association (WSA) which is the most comprehensive resource in the United States for people and families living with Williams syndrome as well as for doctors, researchers, and educators. Prior to serving in this position, she was the Chief Executive Officer for chapters of The Arc which is the country’s largest organization advocating for the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and as a leader at Western New York’s largest nonprofit health and human service agency creating systemic change across the state.

Her academic research has focused on individuals who experience I/DD and ranges from historical institutional models to the benefits of post-secondary education. In addition, she also serves on the National Partnership for Pediatric to Adult Care Transition (NPPACT) Steering Committee, the Think College's National Coordinating Center Project Advisory Committee (NCC PAC), the National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities at the University of Delaware, the University of Pennsylvania Armellino Center of Excellence for Williams Syndrome Advisory Board and the Williams Syndrome National Research & Clinical Consortium.