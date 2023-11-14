Advancing Methods

The primary objective of the center is to identify the policy analysis considerations in creating equity-oriented systems and policies. RAND is advancing critical thinking to inform the field of systems analysis, policy analysis, and related fields.

One part of this effort is the RAND Methods Volume on Racial Equity Policy.

There are two upcoming issues in this volume:

The first issue in the series, Systems Analysis and Racial Equity, is expected to be released in 2024. The issue examines new ways to connect the traditions of systems analysis with new methods in equity-centered policy.

The second issue, Digital Equity, is planned for 2024. This issue is focused on digital equity through the example prism of public health, uniquely exploring the methods and measures need to capture equity-centered and digital implementation.