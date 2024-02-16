Photo by ljubaphoto / Getty Images

Event Details How to Attend This event has passed.

About the Event

Black men have the lowest life expectancy rates in the United States. In this presentation, Patrick Hendricks, the inaugural Iguchi Fellow at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy, aims to provide a deeper understanding of the unique challenges to Black men’s health and wellness by integrating intersectionality and equity centered design. During a three month fellowship, Hendricks conducted an equity-centered environmental scan, and reviewed field documents, academic literature, grey literature, and secondary data analyses. He then conducted more than 20 wide-ranging interviews with community members, practitioners, and researchers across fields. This identified leading contributing factors driving these outcomes: highly segregated, Black neighborhoods with poor infrastructure and haphazard neighborhood design; limited access to educational and enrichment opportunities near their homes; and a complex legacy of poor police-community relations. Based on these, he proposed the following recommendations:

Investments in trauma informed solutions grounded in health equity, such as hospital violence interventions programs

Concerted efforts to increase access to educational and enrichment opportunities

Large, sustained public sector investments in the infrastructure in Black communities devastated by decades of disinvestment

Presenter

Patrick Hendricks Inaugural Iguchi Fellow at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy With more than 15 years of experience building and managing high-impact partnerships across the public, private, and social sectors, Patrick Hendricks has worked in roles of increasing responsibility at four large health systems: New York Presbyterian Hospital, Regional One Health Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Rush University Medical Center, primarily raising funds for hospital-based initiatives designed to improve health outcomes for underserved populations. Currently, Patrick is Director of Development for West Side United, a nonprofit organization that aims to eliminate the life expectancy gap between Chicago’s West Side neighborhoods and downtown. In this role, he is responsible for garnering public and private commitments to advance the organization’s ambitious mission. Previously, he worked at the Obama Foundation, where he raised private-sector capital for its Equity and Sustainability initiatives and the Obama Presidential Center. As a native of Memphis, Tennessee, Patrick also worked for the City of Memphis Mayor’s Office, managing a $5 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies focused on increasing neighborhood economic development and reducing violence through public-private partnerships. Hendricks is a graduate of Lake Forest College and the University of Memphis School of Law, and sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Prep Charter Academy, Black Ensemble Theater, and City Thread.

About the Initiative

The RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy launched the Iguchi Initiative in memory of Martin Iguchi, a groundbreaking leader who pioneered work on issues of racial equity and underserved populations. Iguchi was a true humanitarian who deeply understood the importance of diversifying the field of policy analysis and the need to apply RAND research to real community issues.

The initiative builds on Iguchi’s legacy to champion dialogue and engagement between social justice leaders, underserved populations, and RAND policy analysts. Social justice leaders design and mobilize social change that can bring insights to policy analysis, but too often, these voices are not included in policy research.

Iguchi's wife, Beth Iguchi, explained, “I wanted to honor Martin’s dedication to meeting the needs of those populations most marginalized in our society, through the lens of research and social justice. Through this initiative, we are honoring Martin’s lifelong work.”

About the Fellowship

The Iguchi Initiative Fellowship is a three-month engagement with the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy during which the fellow will work with the center director and relevant RAND researchers on a racial equity policy topic of interest.

Each year, RAND will select a fellow with a different topical or thematic equity focus. Our inaugural fellow is focused on health equity. Subsequent fellowships will focus on other equity topics.

To foster new exchanges on a critical equity topic, the Iguchi Initiative fellow will:

Meet with RAND researchers in the given health equity area to develop creative ways to translate policy recommendations and diversify dissemination practices.

Meet bi-weekly during these three months with the center director (or designee) about ways that to foster better connections and dialogue with social justice leaders and develop new, innovative ways to build impact and equity in RAND projects/products.

Hold an Iguchi Initiative event at the end of the tenure about the fellow's social justice work (i.e., what has been learned, what are the issues, and what RAND should tackle).

Fellows should expect to spend about two to three hours per week on these activities, but the commitment is relatively flexible based on the fellows' level of interest and engagement.

The center also provides a $5,000 stipend to the individual fellow or their community-based organization.