Infrastructure Equity, Sport, and Community—Closing the Loop

Event Details Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:45 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT Location: Cal Endowment, Center for Healthy Communities Los Angeles

1000 North Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

About the Event

Big community events and projects bring big challenges and organizing. This event will show policymakers, organizers, and implementers a way to share foundational insights for the decisions that will determine the success or failure of community engagement events at scale. Stakeholders must explore the intersectional capacity of the large-scale events as it relates to public policies, including health, volunteering, employment, governance and accountability, economic development, tourism, transport, regeneration, land use, environment, civic engagement, multiculturalism and security. There is a need for a full understanding of the details of evidence from both secondary and primary research. This event will highlight where this evidence base could be found by provide real learning opportunities and diversity of voices in order to help inform interested parties in Los Angeles.

Program

All meetings will take place in the Main Room unless otherwise specified. All times are PDT.