Infrastructure Equity, Sport, and Community—Closing the Loop
Photo by Laura Fay / Getty Images
Event Details
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
8:45 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT
Cal Endowment, Center for Healthy Communities Los Angeles
About the Event
Big community events and projects bring big challenges and organizing. This event will show policymakers, organizers, and implementers a way to share foundational insights for the decisions that will determine the success or failure of community engagement events at scale. Stakeholders must explore the intersectional capacity of the large-scale events as it relates to public policies, including health, volunteering, employment, governance and accountability, economic development, tourism, transport, regeneration, land use, environment, civic engagement, multiculturalism and security. There is a need for a full understanding of the details of evidence from both secondary and primary research. This event will highlight where this evidence base could be found by provide real learning opportunities and diversity of voices in order to help inform interested parties in Los Angeles.
Program
All times are PDT.
- 8:45–9:30 a.m
- Breakfast and Networking
- 9.30–9:40 a.m.
- Opening Remarks: Dr Rhianna Rogers
- 9:40–10:00 a.m.
- Truth Decay as an Infrastructure Equity Issue: Dr Ray Block Jr
- 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- RAND Infrastructure, Equity, Sport, and Community Presentation—Intersections of Public Safety Panel, Transportation Panel, Environmental/Tech Panel: Dr Rhianna Rogers and Cristian Cardenas
- 10:30–10:40 a.m.
- BREAK
- 10:40–11:40 a.m.
- Infrastructure Equity Panel #1—Built Environment: Lisa Thibodeaux (NAWIC/CEI), Dr. Adrian Hightower (Metro Water), Amanda Hesse (LCPTracker), and Kayla Montgomery (AGC of California), with moderator Sanford Williams (Deputy Managing Director/Special Advisor to the Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Federal Communications Commission)
- 11:40–11:45 a.m.
- BREAK
- 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
- Infrastructure Equity Panel #2—Engaging Community: Michael Anderson Barker (AIA/NOMA), Patrice Filin (Paris Saint-Germain Academy), Trevor Fay (ULI), and Kristin Sakoda (LA County Arts & Culture), with moderator Dr Giovanna Brasfield (Brasfield and Associates LLC).
- 12:45–12:50 p.m.
- BREAK
- 12:50–1:00 p.m.
- Reporting out and next steps