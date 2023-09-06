Infrastructure Equity, Sport, and Community—Closing the Loop

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

8:45 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT

Cal Endowment, Center for Healthy Communities Los Angeles
1000 North Alameda Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Details on attending via Zoom will be sent to registered attendees.

About the Event

Big community events and projects bring big challenges and organizing. This event will show policymakers, organizers, and implementers a way to share foundational insights for the decisions that will determine the success or failure of community engagement events at scale. Stakeholders must explore the intersectional capacity of the large-scale events as it relates to public policies, including health, volunteering, employment, governance and accountability, economic development, tourism, transport, regeneration, land use, environment, civic engagement, multiculturalism and security. There is a need for a full understanding of the details of evidence from both secondary and primary research. This event will highlight where this evidence base could be found by provide real learning opportunities and diversity of voices in order to help inform interested parties in Los Angeles.

8:45–9:30 a.m
Breakfast and Networking
Catered by Wolfgang Puck. Breakout Room: CHC Los Angeles Sequoia.
9.30–9:40 a.m.
Opening Remarks: Dr Rhianna Rogers
9:40–10:00 a.m.
Truth Decay as an Infrastructure Equity Issue: Dr Ray Block Jr
10:00–10:30 a.m.
RAND Infrastructure, Equity, Sport, and Community Presentation—Intersections of Public Safety Panel, Transportation Panel, Environmental/Tech Panel: Dr Rhianna Rogers and Cristian Cardenas
10:30–10:40 a.m.
BREAK
10:40–11:40 a.m.
Infrastructure Equity Panel #1—Built Environment: Lisa Thibodeaux (NAWIC/CEI), Dr. Adrian Hightower (Metro Water), Amanda Hesse (LCPTracker), and Kayla Montgomery (AGC of California), with moderator Sanford Williams (Deputy Managing Director/Special Advisor to the Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Federal Communications Commission)
11:40–11:45 a.m.
BREAK
11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
Infrastructure Equity Panel #2—Engaging Community: Michael Anderson Barker (AIA/NOMA), Patrice Filin (Paris Saint-Germain Academy), Trevor Fay (ULI), and Kristin Sakoda (LA County Arts & Culture), with moderator Dr Giovanna Brasfield (Brasfield and Associates LLC).
Breakout Room: CHC Los Angeles Sequoia
12:45–12:50 p.m.
BREAK
12:50–1:00 p.m.
Reporting out and next steps