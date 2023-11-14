Making a Difference in Mass Atrocity Prevention
Examples from the Mass Atrocity Prevention Open Educational Resource (OER)
About the Event
A key component of mass atrocity prevention is understanding the processes and risk factors of previous mass violence events, and the Holocaust serves as an unparalleled case study of mass violence. This presentation, developed by RAND experts in collaboration with subject-matter experts from the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention, provides a brief overview of ideas and concepts surrounding Holocaust education and mass atrocity prevention, as articulated in their RAND publication Mass Atrocity Prevention Open Educational Resource (OER). By learning about mass atrocities, OER users (such as students) can develop empathy for victims and survivors and gain a better understanding of the complexities of human behavior. By learning about the societal, political, and cultural factors that contributed to these events and understanding how individuals, governments, and institutions failed to prevent them, users can consider their own roles in promoting social justice and preventing future mass atrocities.
Featured Speakers
Eileen M. Angelini
Dean, College of Arts and Sciences at Le Moyne College
Eileen M. Angelini recently started in her new role as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Le Moyne College. Immediately prior, she was Associate Dean of the School for Graduate Studies at Empire State University (formerly Empire State College).
Angelini, recipient of a 2010-2011 Canada-U.S. Fulbright award as a Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in Globalization and Cultural Studies at McMaster University (Hamilton, ON) and named Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques in August 2011, received her B.A. in French from Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT) and her M.A. and Ph.D. in French Studies from Brown University (Providence, RI). Angelini, named to the 2013-2017 Fulbright Specialist Roster, was the Grantee for Fulbright Specialist Project #6796: “Francophone Culture: Literature, Pedagogy and Additional Language Acquisition” at the University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Manitoba) in 2016.
Angelini has been a holocaust educator for nearly thirty years. Most recently, she was invited by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies to take part in the 2023 Annual Seminar on Ethics, Religion and the Holocaust, “Religious Approaches to Understanding Rescue During the Holocaust,” at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, was named a 2023 Silverman Latin American Institute Fellow at the Holocaust Museum Houston, and was invited to participate in the 2020-2023 Olga Lengyel Institute (TOLI) for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights Summer Seminar. She is particularly honored to be the inaugural Renee Sachs Holocaust Education Fellow at the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention and to have been invited by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Alumni Affairs in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to participate in the Alumni Thematic International Exchange Seminar (TIES) on “American Identity: Exploring our Collective Memory, Heritages, and Histories” in Minneapolis, MN in 2022, which led to her serving as an Exchange Alumni Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF)’s Inaugural Exchange Alumni Ambassador Program.
Marcus Steiner
Chief Executive Officer, Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention
Marcus Steiner is the co-founder and CEO of the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention. His work in human rights centers on mass violence in East and Southeast Asia, technology in mass atrocity prevention, and education as a means of prevention.
Steiner's work includes time as the Program Director at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum, a CHEC Fellow at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and leading trainings in Holocaust and Genocide Studies for both educators and practitioners. Through the Crane Center, he was involved in the coalition of human rights groups that successfully advocated for the Burma Act and the official recognition of the Rogingya Genocide by the U.S. Department of State.
Rhianna C. Rogers
Director, Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy; Policy Researcher
Rhianna C. Rogers was the inagural director of the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Before RAND, she held administrative/teaching appointments in higher education and tribal government (2002–2021). Rogers is an expert on cultural and ethnic studies, intercultural competencies and diversity education, cultural mediation, and virtual exchange programming. She has successfully built and implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming for over a decade in higher education, private/public corporations, and NGOs. She created and ran the Buffalo Project, a longitudinal participatory action research project focused on using cultural data as the baseline for programmatic development and implementation. With numerous awards, Rogers grew the program, forming state and international partnerships, which led Rogers to be recognized as an international expert on equity-centered, community-based participatory action research by the United Nations – Geneva Forum in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Rogers has supported DEI in a variety of capacities, including leading for Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS)/German NATO DEU Air Command DEI training (2022), participating in the White House - Year of Evidence in Action Forums (2022), and sitting on the New York State Digital Equity Summits advisory group (2021); the Lumen Circles/Gates Foundation DEI consulting group (2021), and the Kettering Foundation Deliberative Dialogue consulting team (2020–2021).
Before RAND, Rogers was a professor of interdisciplinary studies (history and anthropology) at the State University of New York (SUNY), Empire State College. At SUNY, Rogers held systems appointments as the Ernest Boyer Presidential Fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government (2019–2020) and SUNY Center for Online Teaching Excellence Fellow (2014–2021). She holds a Ph.D. in comparative area studies, an M.A. in history, and a B.A. in social and behavioral sciences from Florida Atlantic University.
Presentation Outline
Introduction: Keith Sacks
Introduction to the OER Project: Rhianna C. Rogers
Overview of Subject Matter Expert Experience: Marcus Steiner
Section Overview: Holocaust: Eileen M. Angelini
Section Overview: Mass Atrocity Prevention: Marcus Steiner
Q&A: Eileen M. Angelini, Marcus Steiner, Rhianna C. Rogers
Acknowledgments
We would like to thank Keith Sachs for sharing the story of his wife, the late Renée L. Sachs, whose story was the inspiration for this OER. Renée Sachs was born in Paris. During World War II, when her mother was arrested by the Nazis, she became a “hidden child” in Saint-Pardoux, France. Renée was a foreign language teacher for most of her life and held positions at many schools throughout her career, including Villa Victoria Academy, the Peddie School, Chapin School, and Mercer County Community College in New Jersey and Brooklyn Academy and New Lincoln School in New York City. Her goal of educating future generations lies at the heart of this OER. We appreciate the valuable input of community members, Holocaust researchers, and mass atrocity experts who shared their experiences. We also appreciate the careful review of the report by our RAND colleagues Anita Chandra, Laurie Martin, and Ninna Gudgell, whose insights helped significantly improve this report. We dedicate this report to Holocaust victims and survivors and the many communities still facing mass atrocities across the United States and abroad.