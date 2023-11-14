Making a Difference in Mass Atrocity Prevention

Eileen M. Angelini recently started in her new role as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Le Moyne College. Immediately prior, she was Associate Dean of the School for Graduate Studies at Empire State University (formerly Empire State College).

Angelini, recipient of a 2010-2011 Canada-U.S. Fulbright award as a Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in Globalization and Cultural Studies at McMaster University (Hamilton, ON) and named Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques in August 2011, received her B.A. in French from Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT) and her M.A. and Ph.D. in French Studies from Brown University (Providence, RI). Angelini, named to the 2013-2017 Fulbright Specialist Roster, was the Grantee for Fulbright Specialist Project #6796: “Francophone Culture: Literature, Pedagogy and Additional Language Acquisition” at the University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Manitoba) in 2016.

Angelini has been a holocaust educator for nearly thirty years. Most recently, she was invited by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies to take part in the 2023 Annual Seminar on Ethics, Religion and the Holocaust, “Religious Approaches to Understanding Rescue During the Holocaust,” at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, was named a 2023 Silverman Latin American Institute Fellow at the Holocaust Museum Houston, and was invited to participate in the 2020-2023 Olga Lengyel Institute (TOLI) for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights Summer Seminar. She is particularly honored to be the inaugural Renee Sachs Holocaust Education Fellow at the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention and to have been invited by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Alumni Affairs in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to participate in the Alumni Thematic International Exchange Seminar (TIES) on “American Identity: Exploring our Collective Memory, Heritages, and Histories” in Minneapolis, MN in 2022, which led to her serving as an Exchange Alumni Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF)’s Inaugural Exchange Alumni Ambassador Program.