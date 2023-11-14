National Coalition for Equity Impact (NCEI)
Policy, Impact, and Practice Summit
Event Details
- Monday, October 3
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT / 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT
How to Attend
About the Event
The nation is dealing with the dual challenge of addressing the frayed social fabric of the U.S. and its polarization of issues, identity politics, and systemic inequities, particularly around racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, and increasing income inequality. Many companies and organizations across the U.S. responded to the challenge by issuing commitment statements and investing in equity impact work and policy change. This has fueled the evolution of equity impact work in ways we have not seen since the Civil Rights Movement. However, while many of these actions might be laudable, the pace of this evolution has led to a mixed story of progress and surfaced pitfalls. In particular, how to have meaningful impact on equity has raised new questions and tensions.
Meeting and Advancing an Urgent Need
Goals
The goals of NCEI are to:
- Create a community of people who want to change the world
- Break through the noise to create:
- Community
- Comfort
- Collective voice
- Break down silos
- Be authentic rather than performative
- Promote sustainable change
- Center hope rather than negativity in equity impact
- Promote collective impact, justice, reconciliation, transformation, and solidarity.
Summit Outline
Monday, October 3
|9:00 a.m. PT
|Introductions and Framing of the Summit
|
|10:00 a.m. PT
|Workshop
|
|11:00 a.m. PT
|Panel: Where Do We Go From Here Equity Practice and Systems Change?
|