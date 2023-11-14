National Coalition for Equity Impact (NCEI)

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash

The nation is dealing with the dual challenge of addressing the frayed social fabric of the U.S. and its polarization of issues, identity politics, and systemic inequities, particularly around racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, and increasing income inequality. Many companies and organizations across the U.S. responded to the challenge by issuing commitment statements and investing in equity impact work and policy change. This has fueled the evolution of equity impact work in ways we have not seen since the Civil Rights Movement. However, while many of these actions might be laudable, the pace of this evolution has led to a mixed story of progress and surfaced pitfalls. In particular, how to have meaningful impact on equity has raised new questions and tensions.

The goals of NCEI are to:

Create a community of people who want to change the world

Break through the noise to create: Community Comfort Collective voice Break down silos

Be authentic rather than performative

Promote sustainable change

Center hope rather than negativity in equity impact

Promote collective impact, justice, reconciliation, transformation, and solidarity.

