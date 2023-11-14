Photo by Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash

About the Event

A discussion about ‘Innovations in Equity—Contextualizing US and International Perspectives’ and the many promises and perils of inclusive practices across spaces, including, standards development, neurodiversity, digital equity, algorithms/machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The goal of this summit is to articulate ways that we might co-create responses to inequities in these spaces in order to support the inclusion of marginalized populations equitably in public policy decisions.

About NCEI

Meeting and Advancing an Urgent Need

Conversations about racial and gender equity are advancing to the forefront—both in the living room and the boardroom. The collective consciousness around systemic inequities and identity has expanded. To meet this expansion, equity impact work across sectors has exploded, as has the number of practitioners engaging in equity impact work.

Equity work can be many things, and a clear need for framing and standards is needed to ensure work in this space is executed with the latest trends and rigor. Equity impact work, therefore, must meet the demands of a modern cultural and demographic landscape, where equity considerations are multidimensional. However, many engaging in equity impact work come from a lived experience lens and can reinforce problematic patterns, unintentionally or not, rather than challenging the systems and people who resist change. A set of standards of practice is needed to advance equity impact in practice and policy through being equity-centered and intersectional, with the ultimate goal of changing systems, not just hearts and minds.

Goals

The goals of NCEI are to:

Create a community of people who want to change the world

Break through the noise to create: Community Comfort Collective voice Break down silos

Be authentic rather than performative

Promote sustainable change

Center hope rather than negativity in equity impact

Promote collective impact, justice, reconciliation, transformation, and solidarity.

Summit Outline

