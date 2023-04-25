Q&A with Amy Zeidan

Amy Zeidan, of Atlanta, Georgia, was a 2022 health equity fellow at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy. She is an emergency medicine physician at Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital and co-directs the Georgia Human Rights Clinic. Her work with the center focuses on development of more equitable and inclusive research strategies for structurally vulnerable immigrant populations in order to better understand and improve health disparities.

What brings you to this work on health equity?

As an emergency medicine physician, I am constantly learning and constantly teaching. Yet, I had not truly thought of myself as an educator. I have many roles but my role as an educator seems the least comfortable and least defined. Much of this discomfort originates from having no formal training in education outside of what I learned during medical school and residency. However, participating in the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy fellowship helped me understand that formal education is not a prerequisite to being qualified in a specific concentration. This fellowship helped me more clearly see myself as an educator and how to be intentional as an educator, recognizing that translating my knowledge into education is a necessary part of my mission.

Why did you choose the intersection of immigration and health equity as the focus of your micro research project?

Since 2019, I have co-directed the Georgia Human Rights Clinic, an organization that supports asylum seekers, including those who are detained, through forensic evaluations and medical chart reviews. Georgia has one of the lowest asylum grant rates in the nation (less than 5% compared to a national average of 30-50% ). More broadly, the state's immigration policies center around the criminalization of immigration . For example, Georgia is home to notorious immigration detention facilities, holding some of the largest numbers of individuals in the country. , , The work of our organization is critical as more research, education, and advocacy is needed in order to address harmful immigration policies and practices. To better address the need for education, I developed a course on immigration to teach at our university’s school of public health, titled Immigration as a Social and Structural Determinant of Health.

Having no prior experience in course development, this fellowship was paramount in creating a course that is equity centered. I would like to highlight some of the core principles I learned from Dr. Rhianna Rogers and how they will be incorporated and applied uniquely to this course.

Student Centered: This course was developed for students, not for me. Every time I lecture on immigration, students approach me afterwards about their personal experiences with immigration. Countless narratives have impacted how I teach about immigration as I do not have the lived experience of navigating the immigration system in the United States. The foundation of this course was built to give voice to all of the students and individuals with lived experiences, balancing personal narratives with evidence-based research.

Responsive: The learning contract (syllabus) for this course serves a constantly evolving document that must be responsive to feedback from students, community members, and current events. The learning contract was reviewed by previous and current public health students and educators, and a number of important changes were made because of their feedback. Each year, students will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the learning contract (and course more generally), as will our community partners who join to teach. Additionally, I will actively seek feedback from a variety of sources (e.g., experts in the field, experts with lived experiences, educators, etc.). All individuals who provide feedback will be acknowledged in the learning contract if comfortable.

Accessible: students who enroll in this course will have a variety of backgrounds, experiences, and talents. Course reading materials have been selected to include diverse mediums and with a focus on different literacy levels. When possible, materials will be offered in other languages (if available) and/or accessible alternatives will be selected. Sources of course content are diverse to ensure students are exposed to scientific literature, grey literature, and sources used by communities impacted. Students will have multiple options of mediums to be used for assignments (e.g., written, audio, video, etc.) and in their preferred language. Examples, templates, and ‘how to’ guides will be provided for assignments and I welcome any support students may choose to use as they complete assignments. Students may also suggest an alternative assignment in advance.

Inclusive: Course readings and invited speakers will represent diverse perspectives and fields, with the aim of being truly interdisciplinary. We will define interdisciplinary broadly, with speakers from many fields (e.g., medicine, nursing, public health, law, anthropology, theology, community organizers and activists, etc.). Community leaders often serve the same function as faculty but without recognition or compensation. To the extent possible, we will recognize community members who join to teach as faculty and seek for innovative ways to acknowledge their time and talents. Additionally, this course will be discussion based, creating authentic and safe spaces for deliberative conversations. We will collectively set goals for our discussion spaces and I will provide students with prompts for conversations in which pain points may arise. My goal is to demonstrate vulnerability as the instructor during conversations and build in time for reflexivity during and at the end of conversations. For those who are not as comfortable conversing in small group settings, I will offer other options for participation.

What are important lessons for the broader equity research community?

Ultimately, the goal of this course is to empower students so they can create immigration informed public health spaces and/or bring an immigration informed lens to existing public health practices. Ideally, students will see themselves as educators and will adopt some of the core principles used for this course in their future endeavors. As an exciting addition to this course, I was accepted into the prestigious Emory University Arts and Social Justice Fellows Program. Through this program, I will be paired with a local artist and will work with this artist to create course content that will allows students to translate knowledge learned from this course into activism using different art forms. This program will allow us to center the voices of the students, speakers and communities impacted and bring creative art forms to public health spaces. I was inspired to apply for this fellowship because of the RAND fellowship and look forward to sharing our artistic outputs with the RAND community.

Acknowledgments

I would like to acknowledge Rhianna Rogers, the director of the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity, for her dedication to this fellowship and for her unparalleled expertise in equity. Her guidance as I developed my course learning contract was pivotal. I would also like to acknowledge my friend and mentor, Dr. Cindy Hsu for sponsoring me to participate in this fellowship. Dr. Hsu is an incredible sponsor and promoter of women in emergency medicine. I would also like to thank Dr. Mahshid Abir, who introduced Dr. Hsu to Dr. Rogers and the fellowship.

