Q&A with Cindy H. Hsu
What brings you to this work on health equity? Why did you choose clinical trials as the subject of your micro research project?
As a dual-boarded emergency medicine and critical care physician, I have focused on improving the neurological outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients.
As the site principal investigator of several cardiac arrest trials at the University of Michigan, I have gained insight into the unique challenges that patients, their loved ones, and researchers face in the emergency department. The time-sensitive nature of study interventions and reliance on surrogate decision-makers for the consent process due to participant incapacitation often limits the time for enrollment decisions. Consequently, patients and families are often stressed and may feel unprepared when asked to participate in research. These unique stressors are further compounded by inherent differences in attitudes toward research based on gender, race, and culture.
Moreover, the emergency department often serves as the first point of contact for many underrepresented and marginalized patients seeking healthcare. Therefore, it is a critical site for enrolling these patients in clinical trials. However, researchers must recognize and address the potential barriers and biases that could hinder equitable emergency clinical trial conduct for these vulnerable patients in the emergency department.
What was your role as part of this appointment, and what was your most important learning from the work and your colleagues?
In the summer of 2022, I had the opportunity to join the center as a visiting health equity fellow. I came to the fellowship with humility and curiosity and was excited to learn more about applying an equity lens in the emergency clinical trial space.
One of the first assignments for the fellowship focused on reflexivity and cultural schemas as an approach to intercultural competency. Through reflexivity, we understand our own cultural schemas in three critical steps: understanding beliefs and values as culture, analyzing how beliefs and values construct cultural schemas, and examining how our own cultural schemas affect our perception of others and our interpretation of events. Through our bimonthly meetings, I also learned about facets of anti-racism, development of health equity measures, and the importance of grey literature from Dr. Rhianna Rogers.
What are important lessons learned for the broader equity research community?
Through my fellowship experience, I learned the importance of applying an equity lens to my work. This lens not only requires me to examine how health disparities affect different populations, but also to critically evaluate my own biases and assumptions through reflexivity. I have applied these lessons to my work as the Division Chief of Critical Care at the University of Michigan Department of Emergency Medicine, where I am committed to transforming time-sensitive care of critically ill patients through clinical excellence, innovative research, and mentorship to cultivate a diverse and sustainable emergency critical care pipeline.
I am also excited to join the Strategies to Innovate Emergency Care Clinical Trials Network (SIREN) Clinical Coordinating Center as a co-investigator, where I will help to create and implement clinical trials focused on cardiac arrest and trauma in the prehospital settings and emergency departments. As the leader of the new SIREN DEI Working Group, I will work to identify disparities in emergency trial conduct and research workforce and create mitigating strategies leveraging the SIREN emergency clinical trial infrastructure.
As I move forward in my career, I am committed to applying an equity lens into all facets of my life. I see myself as a bridge between specialties, between patients and researchers, and between spectrums of translational research. Through my work, I hope to contribute to a more equitable emergency clinical trial infrastructure that provides our patients with the access to time-sensitive interventions and ensures research is inclusive and representative of our society.
More Profiles
-
RAND senior physician policy researcher Marielena Lara, Pardee RAND Graduate School Ph.D. student Carlos Villegas and RAND policy analyst Gabriela Castro describe their work on a micro-research project focused on equity in disaster management.
-
Nancy Staudt is the Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and Vice President of Innovation at RAND. She is a scholar in tax policy and legal studies. In this issue, Dean Staudt discusses the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in her current and prior roles.
-
Jason M. Etchegaray is a senior behavioral and social scientist at RAND and was among the inaugural cohort of affiliates and ambassadors at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy.
-
What does it mean to apply an equity lens to research and analysis? RAND education policy researcher Peter Nguyen and economist Jhacova Williams offer their perspectives.
-
Mahshid Abir is an emergency physician and senior policy researcher at RAND, and fall 2021 health equity fellow in the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy.
-
Shamena Anwar, RAND economist, is interested in identifying the sources of racial disparities in the criminal justice system, as well as evaluating criminal justice system reforms. Her work has examined the role that race plays in areas such as motor vehicle searches, parole release decisions, and criminal jury trials.
-
Joye Hunter is Director of Research Financial Operations at RAND. In a 30-year career, Joye has also held financial positions in several RAND research units as well as an administrative position in the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
-
Pierrce Holmes discusses what he learned as a summer fellow at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy. Pierrce was funded through a Segal Fellowship from his home institution, Brandeis University.
-
RAND president and chief executive officer Michael D. Rich reflects on year one of the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and the next steps for equity research at RAND.
-
Alice Huguet and Andrea Prado Tuma discuss their innovative work to bring media literacy lessons to Black and Latinx youth and to engage youth in policy discussions.
-
Rhianna Rogers, inaugural director of RAND’s Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy, shares her insights about the future of the center.
-
Jack Riley, vice president, RAND National Security Research Division; director, RAND National Defense Research Institute; and executive sponsor of RAND's employee resource group for Black employees, on the importance of addressing issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in RAND's work on national security policy.
-
Cynthia Gonzalez, director of Pardee RAND Graduate School's Community-Partnered Policy and Action stream, talks about her passion and insights for the school and why it is time for a new approach to community well-being.
-
The RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy develops solutions to build racial equity in systems and policies for the future. One such area is protecting our climate in ways that are equitable and equity-oriented. Benjamin Preston, director of RAND’s Community Health and Environmental Policy program, shares more.