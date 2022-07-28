Q&A with Cindy H. Hsu

Cindy H. Hsu is division chief of critical care at University of Michigan and assistant professor of emergency medicine and acute care surgery. As a CAREP health equity fellow, she worked on applying an equity lens to emergency clinical trials.

What brings you to this work on health equity? Why did you choose clinical trials as the subject of your micro research project?

As a dual-boarded emergency medicine and critical care physician, I have focused on improving the neurological outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients.

As the site principal investigator of several cardiac arrest trials at the University of Michigan, I have gained insight into the unique challenges that patients, their loved ones, and researchers face in the emergency department. The time-sensitive nature of study interventions and reliance on surrogate decision-makers for the consent process due to participant incapacitation often limits the time for enrollment decisions. Consequently, patients and families are often stressed and may feel unprepared when asked to participate in research. These unique stressors are further compounded by inherent differences in attitudes toward research based on gender, race, and culture.

Moreover, the emergency department often serves as the first point of contact for many underrepresented and marginalized patients seeking healthcare. Therefore, it is a critical site for enrolling these patients in clinical trials. However, researchers must recognize and address the potential barriers and biases that could hinder equitable emergency clinical trial conduct for these vulnerable patients in the emergency department.

What was your role as part of this appointment, and what was your most important learning from the work and your colleagues?

In the summer of 2022, I had the opportunity to join the center as a visiting health equity fellow. I came to the fellowship with humility and curiosity and was excited to learn more about applying an equity lens in the emergency clinical trial space.

One of the first assignments for the fellowship focused on reflexivity and cultural schemas as an approach to intercultural competency. Through reflexivity, we understand our own cultural schemas in three critical steps: understanding beliefs and values as culture, analyzing how beliefs and values construct cultural schemas, and examining how our own cultural schemas affect our perception of others and our interpretation of events. Through our bimonthly meetings, I also learned about facets of anti-racism, development of health equity measures, and the importance of grey literature from Dr. Rhianna Rogers.

What are important lessons learned for the broader equity research community?

Through my fellowship experience, I learned the importance of applying an equity lens to my work. This lens not only requires me to examine how health disparities affect different populations, but also to critically evaluate my own biases and assumptions through reflexivity. I have applied these lessons to my work as the Division Chief of Critical Care at the University of Michigan Department of Emergency Medicine, where I am committed to transforming time-sensitive care of critically ill patients through clinical excellence, innovative research, and mentorship to cultivate a diverse and sustainable emergency critical care pipeline.

I am also excited to join the Strategies to Innovate Emergency Care Clinical Trials Network (SIREN) Clinical Coordinating Center as a co-investigator, where I will help to create and implement clinical trials focused on cardiac arrest and trauma in the prehospital settings and emergency departments. As the leader of the new SIREN DEI Working Group, I will work to identify disparities in emergency trial conduct and research workforce and create mitigating strategies leveraging the SIREN emergency clinical trial infrastructure.

As I move forward in my career, I am committed to applying an equity lens into all facets of my life. I see myself as a bridge between specialties, between patients and researchers, and between spectrums of translational research. Through my work, I hope to contribute to a more equitable emergency clinical trial infrastructure that provides our patients with the access to time-sensitive interventions and ensures research is inclusive and representative of our society.

More Profiles