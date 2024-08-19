Q&A with Rita Karam, Sapna Mendon-Plasek, Ariella Korn, and Andrea Phillips

Increasingly, we understand that equity is a part of how we implement strategies, policies and programs. RAND’s strategy group ADVIS (ADVancing Equity through Implementation Science) aims to support collaboration in this area. We asked leaders Rita Karam, Sapna Mendon-Plasek, Ariella Korn, and Andrea Phillips about the field and what is needed.

What is implementation science? What is equity-centered implementation science?

ADVIS team: Put simply, implementation science is the study of how to best integrate evidence into practice, programs, and policy. Evidence is not only limited to research findings—it is also important to consider community knowledge, lived experiences, and best practices in settings like schools, health care systems, and community-based organizations. Equity is central to implementation practice and research, otherwise we will fail to improve the outcomes of marginalized groups. When it comes to research, it becomes critical to develop partnerships and designs that intentionally focus on equitable reach, intervention adaptations, delivery, sustainment, and scale-up.

Why are you interested in equity-centered implementation science?

Rita: Repeatedly I see interventions that are effective in localized education contexts not showing success when scaled up. States, school districts, and postsecondary institutions tend to adopt interventions based on research findings in limited contexts without paying adequate attention to the needs of their different student groups. Because of this gap in translating research to practice, I have been increasingly incorporating equity-centered implementation science in my research designs. This approach has allowed me to develop recommendations that inform education institutions on how to adapt, implement, and scale up the interventions in a manner that is aligned with their organizational culture and to address systemic inequities.

Sapna: Early in my clinical work, I often saw what felt like people [providers] and institutions trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. Beautiful evidence-based treatments that had lovely manuals and visuals and tools to “help” patients manage their anxiety, for example, seemed to be met with what was commonly referred to in medicine as “patient non-compliance.” But I often wondered what was at the root of what providers and systems believed to be a patient not committing to receiving help. How sometimes providers don’t understand cultural belief systems within their [patient’s] community, and either medicalize it or don’t consider why a given treatment or intervention may not fit in the intersection of their individual and family belief systems. As my path shifted from intervention research to implementation in practice, and then squarely to implementation science, these questions that bothered me for years converged, and are now reflected in my commitment to equity-centered implementation science.

Why does equity-centered implementation matter for the policy analysis work that RAND pursues?

Andie: RAND’s mission is to develop solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities more prosperous and healthier. Equity-centered implementation allows us to focus our examination on the systemic and structural disparities among various communities and groups to identify the causes of failure in serving these communities. It encourages adaptive strategies that minimize the unintended consequences for communities with the greatest needs. We consistently see that the “one solution fits all” policy approach is rarely effective in improving the lives of marginalized communities.

What are gap areas regarding equity in implementation science?

Ari: From a health perspective, I see many opportunities to advance this area of science. One gap relates to measurement, particularly in understanding how influences—such as those shaped by history, politics, and culture—contribute to variation in implementation and health outcomes. Another area is to identify and test strategies that strengthen connections between systems within and outside of health, which is critical for addressing health inequities driven by structural and social causes. RAND can make important contributions to this area given our strengths in systems thinking and analysis and interdisciplinary research. I like the expression “implementation science is a team sport.” This not only includes collaboration with scholars that bring deep expertise in the forces that drive health inequities (e.g., racism, discrimination)—but also collaboration and partnership with implementation practitioners.

Rita: In the education field, we have adopted equity frameworks from the health field. In my opinion, there is a need to develop education-specific comprehensive models to guide both education practitioners and researchers in their work. This has implications for how we structure training and professional development programs targeting researchers and educators.

What should researchers consider when integrating an equity-centered lens across program and policy implementation?

Sapna: At the heart of this issue lies a willingness to be curious and truly understand why a certain intervention or policy may not be equitable across various communities. What are the forms of oppression, including ableism and structural racism, that a community might be facing? What are the ways in which funders and decision-makers have developed an awareness of the community’s cultural values and history; and, how have they or have they not considered the community’s needs when trying to implement a new program or policy? Equity is systemic, and there are, of course, no simple or all-encompassing solutions. But there are a few things researchers should consider. First and foremost, if you are designing or adapting an intervention for people struggling with schizophrenia, for example, invite-in people with schizophrenia to your broader team. Not as outsiders but as an integral part of the team whereby they can share their knowledge and expertise. It’s hard to do and takes some re-wiring of usual practices, and an awareness of our own power dynamics and biases, but what’s the point of designing an intervention first, and asking questions about who it didn’t reach (and why) later? Along with this comes other things to consider, such as how communities can access this type of care and what strategies need to be put into place as part of the intervention itself. I’m hopeful that these kinds of shifts in our own practices as researchers will lead to more equitable program and policy implementation.

