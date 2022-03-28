Q&A with Marielena Lara, Carlos Villegas, and Gabriela Castro

RAND senior physician policy researcher Marielena Lara took part in the inaugural cohort of center Affiliates and Ambassadors. In the dissemination phase of her project, she worked with Pardee RAND Graduate School Ph.D. student Carlos Villegas and RAND policy analyst Gabriela Castro on a micro-research project focused on equity in disaster management.

What brings you to this work on racial inequities in disaster management? Why did you choose this as the subject of your micro research project?

Marielena: I have dedicated my career to policy research to dismantle inequities and inequalities. As a native of Puerto Rico, I was devastated by the human impact and infrastructure destruction after Hurricanes Maria and Irma in September of 2017. Since then, I have been working on policy research to understand and dismantle the structural racism that magnifies the negative impacts of disasters in disadvantaged populations, prolonging recovery for vulnerable people and communities.

Carlos: As a student at Pardee RAND Graduate School of Public Policy, I have participated in several disaster and equity research projects. I am motivated by my lived experience in hurricane, storm, and flooding events in the Houston, Texas region. Given the increased frequency and intensity of disasters, I believe we have a shared experience in witnessing sub-optimal disaster policy perpetuating disparities.

Gabriela: As a policy analyst at RAND and a Ph.D. student at Claremont Graduate University, I have worked on research projects to mitigate disaster impact. I worked with Marielena on a study to develop policy recommendations for post-hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico and another to disseminate these recovery recommendations to non-governmental organizations and individual victims of disasters. I am also a victim of disasters (hurricanes-floods) in Mexico and the U.S.

What did you set out to do for your micro research project and how was it related to the mission of the center?

Marielena: Our main goal was to promote the internal use of an "equity lens" in RAND disaster policy research. Specifically, we want to increase the use of equity-centered approaches, including equity-related policy questions and new policy solutions. This work was centered in one of the three pillars of the center, "methods and action," which is focused on identifying the most effective approaches that can have an enduring impact on systemic racism. Working with the RAND teams who work most in this area, we developed a prototype to help research leaders apply an equity lens to disaster-related research through the research project cycle.

What was your methodological approach?

Carlos: We started with a scan of internal RAND and external resources, focusing on the intersection of disasters and equity concerns. From these resources, we identified two internal approaches: integrating equity into the project management cycle and equity checklists. Adopting a participatory approach, we brainstormed possible prototypes of a toolkit. Our conversations with leaders and researchers showed that while there is recognition of the importance of equity principles, it’s not always clear how equity is applied. Further, from these conversations, it became clear a narrative would be the best approach for a toolkit. This led us to storyboard the equity toolkit to underscore why equity matters, guide project leaders and members through examples, and return to the key takeaways.

What are important lessons learned for the broader equity research community?

Marielena: As a result of the project, we developed a model for how researchers might use a collaborative research design approach to better understand systemic policy inequities. The model applies principles of equity-centered study design by defining inclusive and action-oriented outcomes, engaging trusted messengers, purposefully involving stakeholders in all stages of the research, developing partnerships, and helping researchers to examine how their own beliefs and views affect the framing of research.

The collaborative design process resulted in a narrative-style prototype (storyboard) to serve as a repository of “tools” that research leaders can use to apply an equity lens throughout the research project cycle. Using this kind of narrative method in inequity studies brings together diverse data and stakeholders’ perspectives to describe a pressing policy issue and make a call to action.

What was your role as part of this appointment, and what was your most important learning from the work and your colleagues?

Marielena: Although I have worked on social determinants of health for a long time as a senior policy researcher, the equity training I received as an affiliate gave me valuable new insights. I have learned a lot and established new and promising collaborative and mentorship relationships. In some ways, I feel like I am just starting this journey now through “an equity lens.” I have a deeper understanding of equity-centered research design and visualize better the opportunities to include it throughout the project cycle. Applying the principle of reflexivity, I learned the difficulty of integrating one’s perspective as a RAND researcher and as a victim of the disaster. As previously mentioned, some of the other staff we spoke to had a similar experience.

Carlos: My role within the center and the affiliates and ambassadors program was to be part of the team working on integrating equity into disaster research. I was brought on board because of an interest in equity studies, particularly disaster response and community (re)building. I also have the technical expertise and have spent the last year rethinking how to present research through narratives at PRGS’s Tech + Narrative Lab. Conversations with RAND leaders helped me understand the hurdles they must go through and demystified some of the challenges of integrating an equity lens into the project cycle.

Gabriela: As part of my role in the micro-research study team, I conduct a few exploratory conversations with RAND staff who are disaster victims, and summarized lessons learned from the interviews. My previous applicable experience included working with community stakeholders in disaster recovery research.

