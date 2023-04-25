How did you become involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and an advocate for change in advancing equity studies, research, and policy?
There are two great passions of mine in this this world; people and culture. I have spent my life studying, experiencing, and promoting foreign relations, cultural exchange, and peace and security in efforts to attain a more equitable and just society. From teaching English to local high school children in Brazil to managing cultural protocol efforts for International Olympic Committee members, I have been blessed to have been a part of, and a beneficiary of, many diverse environments that not only foster inclusivity, but work towards instilling it, and protecting it elsewhere. There is great value brought into this world by our diversity. Policy is like insurance, in the sense that it can safeguard equitable opportunities across our diverse populations as we work to break down systemic barriers and institutionalized biases.
In what ways do you feel the center is accomplishing its mission?
In just a short time, the center has been able to create a tremendous amount of impact, both externally and internally here at RAND. We prioritize community and positivity. Along with hosting three successful summits this year for the National Coalition for Equity Impact (NCEI), the coalition leadership has also been gathering research on the implications of equity impact standards that will soon be proposed to the White House for review, aiming to shape the way that the U.S. government sets equity standards moving forward.
There have also been numerous fellows come through the center in various fields of study, some of whom have continued as full-time employees here at RAND. Sponsoring young professionals is key to investing in future policy makers and future change makers overall. The center’s presence within RAND has shed light on the fact that matters of DEI are not solely confined within the social sciences, but that the intersectionality of equity studies, policy, and impact is rather quite expansive.
One of the more common challenges of working in the field of DEI is that individuals quickly experience burnout. What are the ways in which the realities and looming threat of burnout are discussed, and how are those types of outcomes proactively navigated within the center?
We understand that DEI work presents a challenge in a variety of ways. Often when addressing sensitive, multifaceted topics without one clear solution, the work can be extremely taxing. Combined with the resistance that any call for change often meets, emotional resilience and protecting your mental health is key. Team building, mentorship, taking breaks throughout the day, and centering in hope are all a part of the center’s daily efforts towards protecting our team.
What is one moonshot idea that you would love to see the center one day achieve?
I come from a world of sports and a background in working with the Los Angeles Olympic Bid Committee. Our Sports Infrastructure Inequity series launched this year worked hand in hand with LA28, LA84, the Mayor of Los Angeles’ office and several key infrastructure partners in the space to host discussions around strategic planning and preparations for the Games. To expand on this, I would love to see the center delve deeper into the social equity challenges that the Olympic Games presents to its host cities and their local diverse populations.
