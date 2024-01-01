Affiliates and Ambassadors Program
Through this RAND staff program, center staff affiliates have an opportunity to learn, explore, and take part in collaborative research and programming with stakeholders from across the organization.
Affiliates and ambassadors from past cohorts are listed below.
Affiliates Cohort 2021–2022
Evan Banks
Adding a Racial Equity Lens to the RAND Guide to Selecting Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Imagery
Project deliverable: A training video on applying DEI principals to selection of stock images was produced and circulated internally at RAND.
Engaging Stakeholders to Understand and Prepare for Future Work and Future Technology in the Home Care Setting—An NSF Application
Project deliverable: Equity, Where Art Thou? Opportunities to Improve Safety Culture Measurement [subscription required]
Melissa Finucane
Identifying and Communicating Best Practices for Racial Equity Performance Assessment of Federal Programs
Advancing Racial Equity in the Era of Intensifying Natural Disasters
Comparing the Trajectories of Continuing-Generation African American and White College Graduates
Project deliverable: To Help African Americans Gain Generational Wealth, Look to the Housing Market
Understanding and Addressing Racial Equity Differences in Quality of Care for Depression Treatment in Primary Care