Affiliates and Ambassadors Program

Through this RAND staff program, center staff affiliates have an opportunity to learn, explore, and take part in collaborative research and programming with stakeholders from across the organization.

Affiliates and ambassadors from past cohorts are listed below.

Affiliates Cohort 2021–2022

Evan Banks

Adding a Racial Equity Lens to the RAND Guide to Selecting Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Imagery

Project deliverable: A training video on applying DEI principals to selection of stock images was produced and circulated internally at RAND.

Jason Etchegaray

Engaging Stakeholders to Understand and Prepare for Future Work and Future Technology in the Home Care Setting—An NSF Application

Project deliverable: Equity, Where Art Thou? Opportunities to Improve Safety Culture Measurement [subscription required]

Melissa Finucane

Identifying and Communicating Best Practices for Racial Equity Performance Assessment of Federal Programs

Marielena Lara

Advancing Racial Equity in the Era of Intensifying Natural Disasters

Jessica Welburn Paige

Comparing the Trajectories of Continuing-Generation African American and White College Graduates

Project deliverable: To Help African Americans Gain Generational Wealth, Look to the Housing Market

Nabeel Qureshi

Understanding and Addressing Racial Equity Differences in Quality of Care for Depression Treatment in Primary Care