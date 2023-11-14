Fellows Program

Interested graduate students and external researchers at partner organizations can apply to work with the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy on developing solutions to today's racial equity public policy challenges, resources permitting. Fellows gain practical research experience in areas such as diversity, equity, education, and inclusion.

2023 Summer Racial Equity Fellow

Chase Breaux is a racial equity fellow at the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy. Breaux is a senior at Wabash College, pursuing a major in political science and a minor in Black studies. The fellowship is funded by the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship, which Breaux received in 2022. Breaux is also a 2022 Point Foundation Flagship Scholar and Gilman Scholar. Breaux’s fellowship with the center focuses on criminal justice reform. Breaux aims to explore prior and current RAND research and collaborate with researchers to identify viable alternatives to imprisonment to reduce incarceration rates and prioritize rehabilitation. Through this, he will contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding criminal justice reform to help decision-makers improve the system to treat people fairly and empower people to become better.

2022 Summer Social Media Equity Fellow

Abbie Richards, from Boston, Massachusetts, is a visiting fellow at the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a second-year master of climate studies student at Wageningen University and Research. Her work with the center focuses on bridging the divide between evidence-based research and the public via strategic social media communication. This fellowship is in partnership with Fair Count, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to voter rights and civic engagement in Georgia and beyond.

2022 Summer/Fall Health Equity Fellows

Cindy Hsu, of Ann Arbor, MI, is a visiting fellow at the center. She is an emergency medicine and critical care physician at the University of Michigan, as well as a member of the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation Advanced Life Support Task Force and American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science Subcommittee. Her work with the center focuses on identifying and dismantling disparities in cardiac arrest outcome and emergency clinical trial conduct.

Amy Zeidan, of Atlanta, GA, is a visiting fellow at the center. She is an emergency medicine physician at Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital and co-directs the Georgia Human Rights Clinic. Her work with the center focuses on development of more equitable and inclusive research strategies for structurally vulnerable immigrant populations in order to better understand and improve health disparities.

Spring 2022 AAPI and Gender Equity Fellow

Songyee Yoon, from Menlo Park, California, is a visiting fellow at the center. She is the president of gaming publisher NCSOFT, holds a Ph.D. in computational neuroscience, and is an advisory board member of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy. Her work with the center includes holding discussions to better understand diversity, equity, and inclusion and deepening understanding of structural inequities facing the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, with specific focus on the intersection of gender and AAPI equity.

Summer 2021 Racial Equity Fellow

Pierrce Holmes, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was the inaugural fellow at the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a second-year master of public policy student in the Heller School at Brandeis University. At RAND, Holmes worked closely with researchers Jonathan Welburn and Kathryn Edwards to explore policy models and context for federal reparations to Black Americans. Holmes was supported through the Segal Fellowship via Brandeis. Project deliverable: We Patched Up Some Leaks, but Not the Root Causes and Effects

Fall 2021 Health Equity Fellow