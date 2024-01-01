SPEC Research Interns
In 2021-2022, the center partnered with the Sustainable Progress & Equality Collective (SPEC) to select research interns to assist in a unique, year-long project contributing to SPEC’s research and development projects and community building initiatives.
Summer 2022 SPEC Research Interns
Yoline Banerjee is a research associate for SPEC. With a B.A. in sociology and a minor in education from UC Berkeley, Yoline has worked in various educational roles. She then went into Health Services by managing COVID testing sites. After experiencing different programs and web applications that had her thinking, “there has to be a better way,” she pivoted into the tech industry and graduated from Hackbright’s software engineering program. She is excited to combine her passion for working with the community and developing her coding skills to build systems that will help people learn, grow, and thrive.
Victoria Lo graduated from San Jose State University with a B.S. in health science administration. She has spent six years in operations for health start-ups. She is curious by nature and fueled by the need to help others. Using websites, applications, and other technologies, she went from helping thousands of people in one clinic to millions across the nation. With that scale of impact, she knew coding would be her next journey. Victoria then completed a full-stack software engineering program to have direct experience in building products that scale. With grit and armed with new skills, she is ready for a new challenge.
Crystal Shamsi lives in Steamboat Springs, CO, and is a research associate at SPEC. She recently graduated from Hackbright Academy, learning full-stack web development and computer science fundamentals. Crystal earned her M.S. in occupational therapy from Nova Southeastern University in 2013. As an occupational therapist, she dedicated herself to helping individuals gain the skills and tools necessary to achieve their utmost functional potential. Passionate about equality, empowerment, and justice for all people and populations, she is excited to blend her therapeutic and technological skills to expand her agency for positive impact.
Spring 2022 SPEC Research Associates
Alicia Bong is a project manager focusing on team building and open communication. Her experience comes from multiple software adjacent roles in customer success and project management. She received her bachelor's degree in english from SUNY Oneonta. Alicia presented in the first New Critics Undergraduate Literature and Composition Conference and was the Vice President of their chapter of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society. Her interest in sustainability and social justice has led her to join the team at SPEC.
Dr. Menoukha Robin Case is a SUNY Professor Emerita who holds an MA in women’s and gender studies, an MA in creative writing, and a Ph.D. in english from SUNY University at Albany. Her dissertation addresses African diaspora literature via Yoruba philosophy; her post-graduate work emphasizes indigenous studies. Academic publications include Introduction to Feminist Thought and Action (Routledge) and Weaving the Legacy: Remembering Paula Gunn Allen (West End Press). Creative publications include “Bead by Bead” in Talking Stick Native Arts Quarterly and “Burying Grandma” in Tidal Basin Review, awarded Editors’ Prize for Best Prose in 2011. She serves on the boards of the Hamilton Hill Arts Center and the Ndakinna Education Center and on the steering committee of SPEC.
Ilia de Leon, of Queens, New York, is a research associate with a focus in user experience design. She has a bachelor's degree in Information Science and Policy from the University at Albany. Ilia has spent many years working with companies overseas collaborating on various sourcing, production and logistics projects. More recently, Ilia has been focused on researching, understanding, and empathizing with users on their journey through digital products to create better experiences with usability, accessibility and inclusiveness in mind. Ilea is a returning fall 2021 fellow.
Joseph Golden is a research associate at SPEC and the organization's arts and equity virtual gallery curator. His research concentrates on the benefits of artmaking as a valuable means of self-representation and self-exploration, providing opportunities to discover and interpret one's identity. Joseph earned a master's degree in adult learning from SUNY Empire State College. He was awarded the Dean's Medal for Excellence, recognizing his endeavors for leadership, service, knowledge, and practice in the field. Joseph is the co-editor of the Journal of Engaged Research, a SPEC publication featuring the work from marginalized voices.
Nan Eileen Mead lives in New York's Hudson Valley and is a research lead at SPEC, where she conducts mixed methods, qualitative, and participatory action research. She is the editor of the Journal of Engaged Research (JoER). JoER is a publication that gives voice to emerging scholars, artists, and activists from underrepresented communities who may not have access to traditional academic publishing channels. She also has extensive corporate, government, and community-based experience. Nan has a master's degree in social and public policy from SUNY Empire State College and is completing a master's degree in education from the same institution. She has a bachelor's degree in politics from New York University.
Marcus Steiner is the learning management system (LMS) manager for SPEC. He has a bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management and a master’s degree in global comparative history. He has spent his nonprofit career working with and leading human rights and equity-focused organizations as a program director, operations/development director, and CEO. Marcus sits on the boards of the Sentinel Project and of Advocates Creating Change, organizations committed to creating peace and equality around the world. Currently, Marcus’ work examines how technology can be used both in human rights work and in DEI.
Fall 2021 SPEC Research Associates
Lu Daley is a research associate/software developer at SPEC. Lu's research involves researching, creating, and testing full-stack solutions with accessibility in mind. His team is currently building a front-end design system, a full-stack learning management system, and contributing to other open source social justice, economic growth, and environmental sustainability projects.