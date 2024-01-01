In 2021-2022, the center partnered with the Sustainable Progress & Equality Collective (SPEC) to select research interns to assist in a unique, year-long project contributing to SPEC’s research and development projects and community building initiatives.

Summer 2022 SPEC Research Interns

Yoline Banerjee is a research associate for SPEC. With a B.A. in sociology and a minor in education from UC Berkeley, Yoline has worked in various educational roles. She then went into Health Services by managing COVID testing sites. After experiencing different programs and web applications that had her thinking, “there has to be a better way,” she pivoted into the tech industry and graduated from Hackbright’s software engineering program. She is excited to combine her passion for working with the community and developing her coding skills to build systems that will help people learn, grow, and thrive.

Victoria Lo graduated from San Jose State University with a B.S. in health science administration. She has spent six years in operations for health start-ups. She is curious by nature and fueled by the need to help others. Using websites, applications, and other technologies, she went from helping thousands of people in one clinic to millions across the nation. With that scale of impact, she knew coding would be her next journey. Victoria then completed a full-stack software engineering program to have direct experience in building products that scale. With grit and armed with new skills, she is ready for a new challenge.

Crystal Shamsi lives in Steamboat Springs, CO, and is a research associate at SPEC. She recently graduated from Hackbright Academy, learning full-stack web development and computer science fundamentals. Crystal earned her M.S. in occupational therapy from Nova Southeastern University in 2013. As an occupational therapist, she dedicated herself to helping individuals gain the skills and tools necessary to achieve their utmost functional potential. Passionate about equality, empowerment, and justice for all people and populations, she is excited to blend her therapeutic and technological skills to expand her agency for positive impact.

Alicia Bong is a project manager focusing on team building and open communication. Her experience comes from multiple software adjacent roles in customer success and project management. She received her bachelor's degree in english from SUNY Oneonta. Alicia presented in the first New Critics Undergraduate Literature and Composition Conference and was the Vice President of their chapter of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society. Her interest in sustainability and social justice has led her to join the team at SPEC. Alicia is a returning spring 2022 fellow.

Dr. Menoukha Robin Case is a SUNY Professor Emerita who holds an MA in women’s and gender studies, an MA in creative writing, and a Ph.D. in english from SUNY University at Albany. Her dissertation addresses African diaspora literature via Yoruba philosophy; her post-graduate work emphasizes indigenous studies. Academic publications include Introduction to Feminist Thought and Action (Routledge) and Weaving the Legacy: Remembering Paula Gunn Allen (West End Press). Creative publications include “Bead by Bead” in Talking Stick Native Arts Quarterly and “Burying Grandma” in Tidal Basin Review, awarded Editors’ Prize for Best Prose in 2011. She serves on the boards of the Hamilton Hill Arts Center and the Ndakinna Education Center and on the steering committee of SPEC. Dr. Case is a returning spring 2022 fellow.