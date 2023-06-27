Center for the Study of Aging
The population of older adults continues to increase in the United States and around the world. Nations, states, localities, families, and older adults face many challenges and opportunities for the care of older adults. The RAND Center for the Study of Aging focuses on the social, economic, physical, and mental health and well-being of older adults across the world. The Center draws upon collective research expertise in demography, economics, medicine, psychology, public health, sociology, statistics, and survey to ensure long-term wellbeing across the lifespan, aging-in-place, healthy aging, financial security, and resilience of older adults.
Using the most rigorous quantitative and qualitative methods, RAND implements surveys, designs and evaluates interventions, conducts trials, and performs many types of innovative analytic methods for administrative, survey, contextual, and clinical data. Our work serves to produce important facts, identify causal relationships, and help the public- and private-sectors more effectively meet the needs of aging populations.
Little attention has been paid to understanding the spending patterns of older households. Researchers analyzed comprehensive data from a survey of the older U.S. population to estimate the trajectories of spending after age 65 and examine whether economic position is related to the rate of change in spending.
An overview of testimony by Mahshid Abir presented before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging on June 15, 2023.
Barriers to accessing services can affect the health and quality of life for persons with dementia and may affect whether individuals can remain in their home or community.