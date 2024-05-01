Citation Instructions
1. Using the table below, please cite both the HRS Data and the RAND HRS data products as follows:
Health and Retirement Study, ([RAND HRS Product Name]) public use dataset. Produced and distributed by the University of Michigan with funding from the National Institute on Aging (grant numbers NIA U01AG009740 and NIA R01AG073289). Ann Arbor, MI, ([Year]).
[RAND HRS Product Name]. Produced by the RAND Center for the Study of Aging, with funding from the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration. Santa Monica, CA ([Release Date]).
2. In addition, please include the following in the text of your paper:
The HRS (Health and Retirement Study) is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging (grant number NIA U01AG009740) and is conducted by the University of Michigan.
3. You may also want to include a footnote the first time you refer to a RAND HRS data product in the text of your paper. All footnotes should be written as follows:
[Description]. This file was / These files were developed at RAND with funding from the [Funding Source(s)].
For example, using the description of the RAND HRS Longitudinal File in the table below, the footnote would read as follows:
The RAND HRS Longitudinal File is an easy-to-use dataset based on the HRS core data. This file was developed at RAND with funding from the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration.
|RAND HRS Product Name
|Year
|Release Date
|Description
|Funding Source(s)
|RAND HRS Longitudinal File 2020 (V2)
|2024
|May 2024
|The RAND HRS Longitudinal File is an easy-to-use dataset based on the HRS core data.
|National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration
|RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File 2020 (V2)
|2024
|May 2024
|The RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File contains the component and ownership variables that were used to create the income, wealth, and medical expenditures summary measures found in the RAND HRS Longitudinal File.
|National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration
|RAND HRS Family Data 2018 (V2)
|2023
|July 2023
|The RAND HRS Family Data contain detailed information about the characteristics of respondents' families, including kids, kids-in-law, parents and siblings.
|National Institute on Aging and the Health and Retirement Study
|RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2019 (V2)
|2023
|September 2023
|The RAND HRS CAMS Spending Data is a longitudinal dataset that contains data for respondents who completed Part B (Consumption) of the CAMS survey at least once.
|National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration
|RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files 2020 (V1)
|2024
|May 2024
|The RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview Files combine the Exit and Post-Exit Interviews into one dataset per survey year. The Finder File allows users to identify which years Exit and Post-Exit interviews are available for each respondent.
|National Institute on Aging
|RAND HRS Tax Calculations 2014 (V2)
|2018
|May 2018
|The RAND HRS Tax Calculations contain information about federal, state, and FICA taxes for respondents to the HRS 2000 – 2014 surveys.
|National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration
|RAND HRS Fat Files
|RAND HRS 1992 Fat File (V1B)
|1992
|June 2004
(h92f1b and hd92f1b)
|The RAND HRS Fat Files take almost all the raw variables from the HRS survey, and collapse them into a single respondent-level dataset for each wave.
|National Institute on Aging
|RAND HRS 1993 Fat File (V2A)
|1993
|June 2004
(a93f2a and ad93f2a)
|RAND HRS 1994 Fat File (V1A)
|1994
|June 2004
|RAND HRS 1995 Fat File (V2B)
|1995
|February 2013
(a95f2b and ad95f2b)
|RAND HRS 1996 Fat File (V4A)
|1996
|April 2006
|RAND HRS 1998 Fat File (V2C)
|1998
|May 2011 (h98f2c)
April 2013 (hd98f2c)
|RAND HRS 2000 Fat File (V1D)
|2000
|February 2021
|RAND HRS 2002 Fat File (V2C)
|2002
|September 2017
|RAND HRS 2004 Fat File (V1C)
|2004
|October 2019
|RAND HRS 2006 Fat File (V4A)
|2006
|July 2022
|RAND HRS 2008 Fat File (V3A)
|2008
|October 2017
|RAND HRS 2010 Fat File (V6A)
|2010
|July 2022
|RAND HRS 2012 Fat File (V3A)
|2012
|February 2021
|RAND HRS 2014 Fat File (V2B)
|2014
|February 2021
|RAND HRS 2016 Fat File (V2C)
|2016
|March 2023
|RAND HRS 2018 Fat File (V2B)
|2018
|March 2023
|RAND HRS 2020 Fat File (F1A)
|2020
|May 2024