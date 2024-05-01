Data Alerts
This page contains data alerts for our data products ordered chronologically by data product with the most recent data alert first. We encourage users to use the most updated version of each RAND HRS data product, as most of these issues are fixed in later data product versions.
RAND HRS Longitudinal File
- DataAlertVerQ.pdf
- DataAlertVerP.pdf
- DataAlertVerO.pdf
- DataAlertVerL-2ndAlert.pdf
- DataAlertVerL-1stAlert.pdf
RAND HRS Fat Files
There are currently no data alerts for this product.
RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File
RAND HRS Family Data Files
- DataAlertRANDHRSFamilyData2018V1.pdf
- DataAlertRANDHRSFamilyData2014V1.pdf
- DataAlertRANDHRSFamilyData2012V1.pdf
RAND HRS CAMS Data File
There are currently no data alerts for this product.
RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files
There are currently no data alerts for this product.
RAND HRS Tax Calculations
There are currently no data alerts for this product.