Interview Year File Names Description

1992 h92f1b with original HRS IDs.

hd92f1b with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.

1993 a93f2a with original HRS IDs.

ad93f2a with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.

1994 h94f1a with original HRS IDs.

1995 a95f2b with original HRS IDs.

ad95f2b with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.

1996 h96f4a with original HRS IDs.

1998 h98f2c with original HRS IDs.

hd98f2c with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.

2000 h00f1d with original HRS IDs.

2002 h02f2c with original HRS IDs.

2004 h04f1c with original HRS IDs.

2006 h06f4a with original HRS IDs.

2008 h08f3a with original HRS IDs.

2010 h10f6a with original HRS IDs.

hd10f6a with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.

2012 h12f3a with original HRS IDs.

2014 h14f2b with original HRS IDs.

2016 h16f2c with original HRS IDs.

2018 h18f2b with original HRS IDs.