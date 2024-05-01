Documentation for Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files

Interview Year File Name
Exit/Post-Exit Interview README  
Exit/Post-Exit Finder File README  
1994 README randhrsexit1994v1
1995 README randhrsexit1995v1
1996 README randhrsexit1996v1
1998 README randhrsexit1998v1
2000 README randhrsexit2000v1
2002 README randhrsexit2002v1
2004 README randhrsexit2004v1
2006 README randhrsexit2006v1
2008 README randhrsexit2008v1
2010 README randhrsexit2010v1
2012 README randhrsexit2012v1
2014 README randhrsexit2014v1
2016 README randhrsexit2016v1
2018 README randhrsexit2018v2
2020 README randhrsexit2020v1