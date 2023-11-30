Fellowship Application for the RAND Postdoctoral Training Program in the Study of Aging
Dear applicant: Please complete and submit this online form as part of your application.
In addition, the following material will be required:
- Current curriculum vitae. (The CV should include information on educational and professional employment experience and should list all publications, papers, and presentations to professional societies.)
- Two letters of recommendation (which may be sent under separate cover)
- A sample of your written work (please do not exceed 30 pages)
- Statement of research goals for postdoctoral training. (This statement of research goals should be a well thought-out research proposal 3-5 pages in length [and not to exceed 7 pages]. It should include a description of the problem and a discussion of its substantive importance, hypotheses to be tested, a description of possible data sets, and statistical methods.)
Please submit all these supporting materials to Allyson Gittens at agittens@rand.org. Email is preferred but hard copies may be sent to:
Allyson Gittens
RAND
20 Park Plaza
9th Floor, Suite 920
Boston, MA 02116