The 2024 RAND Summer Institute is on hiatus. We look forward to welcoming attendees back in-person in 2025!

The RAND Summer Institute (RSI) consists of two annual conferences that address critical issues facing our aging population: The Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists, and the Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging conference.

Participants attend a series of master lectures given by expert clinicians and researchers, drawn from diverse disciplinary backgrounds. These lectures are intended to offer insights into both the science of aging and the interrelationship of health, economic status, and public policy on the aging field.

The conferences are sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Behavioral and Social Scientists Research, and will convene at the RAND Corporation headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

Qualified Institute applicants must hold a Ph.D. or have completed two years of a Ph.D. program and be actively working on a dissertation. Only applicants working in the field of aging – or actively considering this research field – will be considered.

