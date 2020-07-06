Participants attend a series of master lectures given by expert clinicians and researchers, drawn from diverse disciplinary backgrounds. These lectures are intended to offer insights into both the science of aging and the interrelationship of health, economic status, and public policy on the aging field.
The conferences are sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Behavioral and Social Scientists Research, and will convene at the RAND Corporation headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
Qualified Institute applicants must hold a Ph.D. or have completed two years of a Ph.D. program and be actively working on a dissertation. Only applicants working in the field of aging – or actively considering this research field – will be considered.
At the 2020 RAND Summer Institute, Aimee Kao delivered a lecture on Neurodegenerative Diseases in 2020: A Day in a Memory and Aging Clinic, and Holly A. Ingraham gave an address on Opening New Doors to Improve Women's Health—One Neuron at a Time.
Eileen Crimmins delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2019 RAND Summer Institute, speaking on the impact low social status has on early aging and poor health. Other presenters included Steve Horvath and Kristine Yaffe.
James Poterba delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2018 RAND Summer Institute, speaking on retirement security in today's financial environment. Other presenters included Caleb Finch and Peter D. Adams.
Sir Michael Marmot delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2016 RAND Summer Institute, lecturing on health disparities. Watch the full presentations of Sir Michael Marmot, and speaker Ana Maria Cuervo.
Daniel McFadden gave a feature presentation on the efficacy of consumer-directed healthcare at the 2015 summer lecture series. Watch full presentations from McFadden, and speakers Judith Campisi, Steve Cole, Caleb Finch, and Keith E. Whitfield.