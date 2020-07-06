RAND Summer Institute

RAND Summer Institute 2014 conference host Nicole Maestas with participants

Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

The 2024 RAND Summer Institute is on hiatus. We look forward to welcoming attendees back in-person in 2025!

The RAND Summer Institute (RSI) consists of two annual conferences that address critical issues facing our aging population: The Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists, and the Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging conference.

Participants attend a series of master lectures given by expert clinicians and researchers, drawn from diverse disciplinary backgrounds. These lectures are intended to offer insights into both the science of aging and the interrelationship of health, economic status, and public policy on the aging field.

The conferences are sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Behavioral and Social Scientists Research, and will convene at the RAND Corporation headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

Qualified Institute applicants must hold a Ph.D. or have completed two years of a Ph.D. program and be actively working on a dissertation. Only applicants working in the field of aging – or actively considering this research field – will be considered.

Videos of Past Events

  • Neurology professor Aimee Kau presenting a lecture at the 2020 RAND Summer Institute

    Multimedia

    RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2020

    At the 2020 RAND Summer Institute, Aimee Kao delivered a lecture on Neurodegenerative Diseases in 2020: A Day in a Memory and Aging Clinic, and Holly A. Ingraham gave an address on Opening New Doors to Improve Women's Health—One Neuron at a Time.

    Jul 6, 2020

  • Multimedia

    RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2019

    Eileen Crimmins delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2019 RAND Summer Institute, speaking on the impact low social status has on early aging and poor health. Other presenters included Steve Horvath and Kristine Yaffe.

    Jul 9, 2019

  • Multimedia

    RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2018

    James Poterba delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2018 RAND Summer Institute, speaking on retirement security in today's financial environment. Other presenters included Caleb Finch and Peter D. Adams.

    Jul 9, 2018

  • Sir Michael Marmot

    Multimedia

    RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2016

    Sir Michael Marmot delivered the Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture at the 2016 RAND Summer Institute, lecturing on health disparities. Watch the full presentations of Sir Michael Marmot, and speaker Ana Maria Cuervo.

    Jul 12, 2016

  • Daniel McFadden

    Multimedia

    RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2015

    Daniel McFadden gave a feature presentation on the efficacy of consumer-directed healthcare at the 2015 summer lecture series. Watch full presentations from McFadden, and speakers Judith Campisi, Steve Cole, Caleb Finch, and Keith E. Whitfield.

    Jul 8, 2015

Photo Galleries